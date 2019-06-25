Samsung’s next foldable could look nothing like the Galaxy Fold

Given the problems Samsung has experienced with the Galaxy Fold, you wouldn’t blame the firm if it shied away from design on future foldable phones.

We’ve already seen a Samsung patent suggesting a roll-out design may be on the agenda. Now a new report claims Samsung may also be plotting a clam shell design similar to the rumoured Motorola RAZR redo.

The word comes form ET News (via Android Police), which has often been first to Samsung news and well ahead of time. The report (translated) said Samsung is working on a foldable phone with a 6.7-inch screen “with the top and bottom folded along the horizontal axis.”

That’s the same size as the screen on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which is currently rolling out on mobile networks where 5G networks are up and running. When the phone is folded, the report says, there’ll be a 1-inch screen on the outer shell that shows simple information.

That would mean a smaller overall display than the Galaxy Fold, which has a larger 7.3-inch display when unfolded, making it more akin to a smartphone than the tablet Samsung is touting with the Galaxy Fold.

Should Samsung venture down this road it may offer more protection for the display, which has proven a weak spot for the Galaxy Fold; currently awaiting a re-launch after reviewers suffered multiple breakages.

The clam shell design might also be preferable for a larger number of users given the excitement when renders and mock ups showing Moto’s plans for a Razr rebirth rocked-up online earlier this year.

Samsung is expected to announce when the Galaxy Fold will go on sale in the next few weeks, but it’ll likely be a while before this potential new design makes it to consumers. ETNews says manufacturing is planned early next year.

