Samsung Galaxy Fold: Latest update on delayed foldable is good news

Samsung has fixed issues with the Galaxy Fold and the device is once again ready to be shipped out, according to Samsung Display vice president Kim Seong-cheol.

After delaying its April release due to issues with review units, Samsung is finally ready to send its first foldable device out into the world.

According to The Korea Herald, vice president for Samsung Display Kim Seong-cheol announced that “most of the display problems have been ironed out” and that the device is now “ready to hit the market”. This was revealed during a speech at the Korean Information Display Society conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

Samsung Display is the subsidiary of Samsung responsible for supplying the company’s displays.

Samsung delayed the release of the Galaxy Fold back in April after a bunch of issues were reported with display units. Units were reportedly shipped out with misleading protective layers, flickering displays and mysterious small bulges under the screens.

After Samsung announced the delay, stores such as Best Buy and AT&T cancelled all pre-orders due to Samsung’s lack of communication regarding the new release date. AT&T said: “Samsung delayed the release of the phone, which means we can’t ship your phone”. While Best Buy said: “Because we put our customers first and want to ensure they are taken care of in the best possible manner, Best Buy has decided to cancel all current pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold”.

Samsung reportedly ruled out a July release on Friday, with an official stating that: “If we are running such a media event this month, we should be doing something by now”.

It is unclear whether the Galaxy Fold will hit stores anytime soon but it certainly sounds like Samsung is one step closer to being ready to release its first foldable handset.