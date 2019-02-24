2018 was the year of the notch. 2019, on the other hand, looks like it will be the year of 5G phones and folding phones. What a difference a year makes.

We’ve rounded up the folding phones that have already been announced, as well as the ones that have been teased or rumoured. These are the folding phones you’ll (hopefully) be able to get to grips with in the very near future.

Read more: Best smartphone

Samsung folding phones

The product of almost a decade of work, the Galaxy Fold is the current poster child for folding phones, but we don’t expect this to be the case for long. It just looks too clumsy.

Samsung’s folding handset features a ludicrously small 4.6-inch external display, and a 7.3-inch internal display fitted with an enormous notch. It also looks chunky and doesn’t appear to fold flat.

The Galaxy Fold also features six cameras, a 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It can also be used to wirelessly charge other devices via Wireless PowerShare, there are AKG-tuned speakers on board and there’s UFS 3.0 support too.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will come to the UK on May 3, with prices starting at $1980 (~£1800), though we’re expecting the 5G version to cost more than this.

Huawei folding phones

Huawei has taken a different route with its folding phone and, right now, at least, I think it’s the likelier blueprint to catch on.

The Mate X has two screens that face outwards at all times: a 6.6-inch, 2480 x 1148 front display and a 6.38-inch, 2480 x 892 display around the back. Together, they form an 8-inch, 2480 x 2200 tablet display.

The device measures in at 5.4mm thick in tablet mode, and 11mm thick when folded − and yes, it folds flat.

It’s also a 5G device, and features a Kirin 980 chip and Balong 5000 5G modem, as well as four cameras and a variety of clever shooting modes. The 55W SuperCharge feature sounds very impressive too, promising to take the Mate X from 0% battery to 85% in just 30 minutes.

Royole folding phones

“It’s clear the FlexPai has been rushed out to ensure it claims the crown of the world’s first foldable phone. It’s a shame then, that it’ll likely be remembered for its terrible user experience rather than its genuinely interesting foldable design.”

That’s what we wrote after spending some hands-on time with the Royole FlexPai, a foldable phone that’s more in the mould of the Mate X than the Galaxy Fold. On paper, the specs look solid enough: a 7.8-inch display that splits into a pair of 4-inch screens, the Snapdragon 855, 16- and 20-megapixel cameras.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t work very well when it’s folded into phone mode − and the fact it doesn’t fold flat makes it very difficult to get in and out of your pockets. The software is also not up to scratch, juddering and glitching during use, and struggling to detech whether the FlexPai is in phone or tablet mode.

The Royole FlexPai is already available to purchase, and starts at €1388 (~£1200).

Motorola folding phones

This one’s not yet confirmed, but reports have claimed that the iconic 2004 flip phone could be resurrected as a folding phone this year. The original Razr was the mobile we all wanted back in the early noughties, and we’d love to see what a modern version would look like.

Unsurprisingly, it appears that the Motorola Razr 2019 won’t be the Razr we’re all familiar with. The word on the street is that it will have the same flip-phone form-factor, but rather than combining a screen on one half with a T9 keyboard on the other, the new design will feature a single touchscreen that can fold across the middle.

It’s also been described in leaks as a high-end” phone, and it could have a starting price of around $1500 (~£1170).

Xiaomi folding phones

Back in January, Xiaomi’s co-founder and president, Lin Bin, posted a clip to Weibo teasing a phone that can unfurl to become a tablet. You can watch the teaser here.

Labelled “the world’s first double folding mobile phone”, it folds in two places and it actually looks like something we can imagine people wanting to use. Though it’s still far from perfect. There’s a bit of screen judder when the device switches from tablet to smartphone mode, and the handset looks slightly chunky in phone mode.

Lin Bin hasn’t revealed any specs or major details, saying this is just a concept device. However, if the interest is there, he says Xiaomi will consider bringing something along these lines to market.

Are you aboard the folding phones hype train? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.