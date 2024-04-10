Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EA Play monthly price going up by 50 per cent – report

Chris Smith

Electronic Arts is reportedly increasing the cost of its EA Play subscription service, which offers access to some of the publisher’s biggest gaming franchises.

According to GamesIndustry.biz sources, monthly and annual fees for the standard and Pro subscriptions are going up next month.

In the UK, that means gamers may be paying £2 a month extra for the standard monthly subscription, which is set to go from £3.99 to £5.99.

Those paying annually will be subject to a £16 increase that takes the cost from £19.99 to £35.99.

In terms of the Pro subscription – which offers access to the latest games on the day they launch as well as some cool rewards – that’s going up £2 a month from £14.99 to £16.99. If you sign up for the whole year, that’ll by £109.99, up from £89.99. According to the report, the changes will go into effect on May 10.

EA Play raising prices isn’t surprising given there’s a constant merry go round where those offering subscriptions seemingly take turns in bumping up the costs.

PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass went up last summer, so we wouldn’t be surprised to the further increases in those services before the year is out. With EA Play being part of Game Pass Ultimate, it may see an increase in the cost of that subscription service to account for the increase on EA’s side.

We’re expecting a Spotify price hike imminently, if reports are to be believed, while Disney, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube TV, Apple and others are continually adjusting their prices.

Do you think the EA Play offering still reflects good value if these price hikes come into effect? Let us know @trustedreviews on X.

