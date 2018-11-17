Black Friday Dyson Deals – Early discounts now live

Black Friday Dyson Deals: We’re expecting plenty of deals on Dyson vacuum cleaners this Black Friday, and we’ll be presenting the best of the bunch right here.

Dyson Black Friday 2018

As the go-to brand in vacuum cleaning (sorry Henry), it’s no wonder that interest in Dyson products rarely wanes throughout the year. And, Dyson is rapidly becoming the top company for fans and hair styling products, too. While Dyson often wins on performance and power, it has to be said that its entire product line is quite a chunk more expensive than the competition, as quality doesn’t come cheap.

High prices all year round does have its advantages at this time of year, as Dyson products are perfect targets for a deal or two come Black Friday 2018. Thankfully, we’re already seeing those deals trickling through and it’s not even Black Friday yet. Already, you can pick up a hefty discount on the Dyson V8 Absolute and the Dyson Light Ball (you can find those below).

We’ll be sure to include any other discounts as they appear on Dyson vacuums this Black Friday. We’ve got our fingers crossed for the new V10 range to get a big price cut.

Black Friday Dyson deals live right now

Best Dyson deals: V6 – the cheapest Dyson cordless

Looking for the Dyson V6 cheapest price? Then you’ve come to the right place.

The V6 might be Dyson’s bottom-of-the-range motor, but it powers some of the company’s best-value vacuums. The cheapest are the V6 Trigger and Trigger Pro, which both feature 20 minutes of runtime and a handheld design. Perfect for small abodes and quick clean-ups. The Trigger Pro adds extra tools for tougher jobs.

If you want an upright vacuum, the V6 Cord-free is your cheapest bet as the UK’s retailers hotly price-match this product.

Best Dyson V6 Deals Dyson V6 Trigger Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner It’s no longer a featured model at Dyson itself, which means you can save a good chunk of money on this entry-level cordless handheld vacuum cleaner elsewhere.

Best Dyson Light Ball Deals – corded vacuum that’s easy to get around

The Dyson Light Ball range is Dyson’s more manoeuvrable corded option and the Animal model is perfect for pet owners in particular.

Best Dyson Light Ball Deals Dyson Light Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner – Black Friday deal This upright corded offering is perfect for homes with pets. It has 3 suction modes and super lightweight for a vacuum of its kind. Not only is this a great saving, you also get a fantastic 5-year warranty.

Best Dyson Deals: Cinetic – big power for hair-covered homes

Don’t mind cords? In that case, the Cinetic range might be for you, and in particular the Big Ball Animal that’s on heavy discount and perfect for pet owners.

Best Dyson Cinetic Deals Cinetic Big Ball Animal Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner There's a massive discount right now on this fantastic vacuum that proves powerful uprights can still be nimble and manoeuvrable.

Best Dyson Deals: V7 – a serious cordless stick vacuum

There are four V7 models, with each step-up coming with more accessories for more varied (read: messier) homes. Start at the bottom with the Motorhead, Motorhead Pro, Animal and Total Clean. The latter comes with a load of extra tools for every job you could think of.

Best Dyson deals: V8 – Souped-up cordless cleaning

Have a look below for the Dyson V8 Absolute cheapest price.

There are four Dyson V8 models, ranging from the basic Animal and Absolute models, up to the Absolute Pro and Total Clean models. The V8 includes a post-motor filter that gets rid of any dusty nasties that can cause allergies. Every model in the V8 range can run for up to 40 minutes, long enough for even the most ambitious Spring clean.

Best Dyson Deals: V10 – The ultimate Dyson

The V10 range was just launched in 2018 and is the top-of-the-line set of Dyson vacuums. Featuring up to an hour of cleaning time, an ultra-compact design and a host of accessories, this model scored a maximum 10/10 in our review. It’s by far the best cordless vacuum Dyson has created to date. It’s so good in fact, Dyson has vowed to stop developing corded vacuums.

Best Dyson deals: Fans and hair dryers

Dyson also makes products that blow air. The SuperSonic hair dryer is a premium product that’s remarkably effective, and it’s now possible to find it at a decent discount. Meanwhile, the ever-popular Hot+Cool fan and heater remains a decent deal if you shop around. And look out for the older Pure Cool Link air purifier. This model doesn’t have the fancy screen of the newer model, nor can it redirect its airflow backwards, but it has similar air-cleaning performance for a lot less. Cleverly, you can control it with Amazon Alexa, too.

Dyson has just launched the Pure Hot+Cool, an update to its existing line of purifying heater/fan all-in-one. The new model has a display for giving you more information about the quality of your air. The launch of this new product is good news as it potentially means that we’ll see some deals on Black Friday for this or the old model; more importantly, the old model, which is still excellent is cheaper than the new model.

