Don’t have a PS5? Here’s how Horizon Forbidden West looks on PS4 Pro

The long-awaited sequel to PS4s Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to the PS4 Pro, which is great news for those of us without the next-gen console.

Sony recently announced that in the run-up to its release, Horizon Forbidden West has gone Gold, meaning that the company is ready to start printing and distributing the game in time for its release on February 18.

All of the recent capture footage and trailers of the game have been focused around the PS5 version, but now Sony has revealed what the gameplay will look like on the PS4 Pro, proving that Guerilla Games will still be taking care of players who won’t be utilising the next-generation console.

This is likely a necessary form of reassurance, as many gamers are wary of titles made for PS5 but released on older consoles, with Cyberpunk 2077 being a notorious examples as the developer recommended that PS4 owners avoid the title just weeks after its launch.

Plus, seeing as the PS5 is still remarkably difficult to get a hold of (thanks in part to Sony lowering its production of the console by one million units until March of this year), this is good news for anyone currently waiting to upgrade from their PS4 but still interested in playing Forbidden West at launch.

You can check out the PS4 Pro gameplay footage just below or by checking out the PlayStation Blog.

The footage shows off our protagonist, Aloy, as she walks past beautifully rendered trees and plants, before cutting to more footage of her wandering past thatched canopies built atop Old World radar dishes.

Further into the clip we can see Aloy taking on a Clamberjaw, which are dangerously agile enemies that use their long tails and strong teeth to inflict damage.

These clips are from the PS4 Pro in 4K HDR; while not everyone will be able to achieve this level of graphical prowess, it seems that the game will offer up a great experience on all platforms, so everyone can appreciate the small details of post-apocalyptic California.