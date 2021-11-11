 large image

PS5 stock isn’t going to get any easier to find

If you were expecting it to get any easier to find Sony’s PS5 games console in the New Year, we’ve got bad news for you. PS5 stock is not going to become plentiful any time soon.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Sony has lowered its production forecast for the fiscal year of April 2021 to March 2022 from 16 million to 15 million PS5 units.

It’s claimed that Sony has run into component supply issues and logistical constraints amidst the ongoing global pandemic and chip shortage.

This is having a knock on effect for the following financial year, with Sony’s projection of 22.6 million PS5 sales having to e revised downwards.

All of which means that the tiresome game of finding and acquiring PS5 stock as it becomes sporadically available is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

It’s all part of wider ongoing production issues in the games industry. Valve’s eagerly anticipated Steam Deck has just been delayed from December to February, while Nintendo is rumoured to have been forced to cut Switch production by as much as 20%.

Both companies have confirmed that they’re struggling from ongoing supply chain issues.

While these issues are affecting all of the console makers, they’re likely to be affecting Sony extra hard. The PS5 recently took over from the Switch as the best-selling games console in the US, ending a three year run for Nintendo’s handheld.

