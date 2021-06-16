Cyberpunk 2077 retuning to PlayStation, but PS4 gamers should avoid for now

E3 week is all about exciting new games coming to consoles later this year and beyond. However, we’re also getting word of a high profile game making a return following an inauspicious debut.

CD Projekt Red has announced Cyberpunk 2077 is returning to the PlayStation Store next week (June 21), seven months after Sony removed it from sale following damning reviews from gamers who called it “unplayable.”

Back in December 2020, the developer admitted it “definitely did not spend enough time” on the console versions of the open world RPG, which was riddled with performance issues and abundant bugs. Both Sony and Microsoft offered refunds for the console release.

Sony swiftly removed it from sale mere weeks after the release date, but now it seems CDPR has whipped the game into good enough shape to earn a second chance on the PlayStation Store.

Interestingly, Sony is recommending gamers only bother playing if they have a PS4 Pro or PS5. The PS4 version is still experiencing issues, but that’s subject to change.

Sony said in a statement: “SIE can confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be re-listed on PlayStation Store starting June 21, 2021. Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms. SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience.​”

The game has performed well on high-powered gaming PCs and even the cloud-based Google Stadia platform, but the experience on previous-generation of consoles was so broken the game’s reputation may never fully recover.

Since the early problems, CDPR has been hard at work on updates, so it’ll be interesting to see whether the experience is now worthy of the original hype for the game. Could it eventually sit among the best PS5 games?

