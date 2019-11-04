Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is almost upon us but – for some – almost isn’t soon enough. For those wondering if you can get your hands on a demo before the game’s launch, we’ll answer your question right here.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a highly anticipated title in an already crammed November for video games. This November sees the launch of Death Stranding, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Need for Speed Heat and Shenmue 3.

The new game – created by Respawn Entertainment – is EA’s latest attempt to finally harness the Star Wars IP in a way that gains both commercial and critical acclaim.

Respawn Entertainment appears like a great choice by EA – a studio with experience creating cracking games like Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends. Until we get to play the game, we won’t know if this new relationship will pan out – but can you get a glimpse in advance?

Does Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have a demo?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order does not have a playable demo.

Along with a litany of trailers, EA and Respawn Entertainment have released an almost half-hour-long gameplay demo – which you can watch right here:

Unfortunately, gameplay demos are mostly a thing of the past and now only – sort of – live on in the form of playable alpha and beta versions of online games.

Since there is no playable demo, you’ll have to wait until November 15 when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

We here at Trusted Reviews have given our first impressions on the upcoming slicing and dicing Jedi sim. Our games writer Jade King said: “From everything I’ve seen of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it has all the ingredients to be the game we’ve been waiting for. It strikes a compelling balance between thrilling lightsaber combat, creative platforming and meaningful yet light RPG mechanics that make it feel more substantial than your average action blockbuster.”

