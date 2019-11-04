Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a new project by Respawn Entertainment set in Disney’s beloved sci-fi universe, and from what we’ve seen thus far, it’s shaping up very nicely indeed.

Given that both of Electronic Art’s previous forays into the Star Wars property have been fully-fledged multiplayer shooters, many players might be curious if Fallen Order will follow similar footsteps.

Does Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have multiplayer?

The answer is a resounding no. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a single-player experience first and foremost, pulling players through a lengthy solo campaign as fledgling Jedi Cal Kestis travels the galaxy while being pursued by the relentless Galactic Empire.

“An abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire,” reads the official Steam description.

Players will explore a vast galaxy filled with different planets, many of which will be familiar to hardcore fans of the franchise. This will all be done from a spaceship filled with crewmates you’ll befriend and converse with throughout the campaign, building up relationships that hopefully pay-off towards the end.

While you can’t cut enemies into tiny little pieces, lightsaber combat in Fallen Order continues to look excellent, allowing you to fight with enemies in a galactic dance of sorts while dodging attacks and honing in for the kill at the perfect moment. Obviously, there will be plentiful force and traversal powers to learn throughout, too.

“From everything I’ve seen of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it has all the ingredients to be the game we’ve been waiting for. It strikes a compelling balance between thrilling lightsaber combat, creative platforming and meaningful yet light RPG mechanics that make it feel more substantial than your average action blockbuster,” reads my Fallen Order preview.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 15. It will also mark the return of Electronic Arts titles to Steam for the first time in years.

