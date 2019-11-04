Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order system requirements – What you need to play on PC

Could Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order be the game from a galaxy far far away that fans have been hoping for? Our fingers are crossed. But before you give your verdict, you’ll need to know if your PC is on par with system requirements – let’s find out.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a long-anticipated game created by Respawn Entertainment, who you might recognise as the studio behind Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends.

Despite having the license for the better part of a decade, Star Wars has been a troubled property for EA – especially following the microtransaction-related chaos of Star Wars Battlefront 2.

The giant publisher is now looking to revitalise its usage of the popular Disney-owned IP by bringing on some game industry veterans to create a more focused story – and our hopes are high.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Origin and Steam) from November 15. Let’s see if your system can handle it.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order system requirements

Minimum:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

CPU: Intel Core i3-3220 or AMD FX-6100

RAM: 8GB

GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon HD 7750

HDD Space: 55GB

Recommended:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1700

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

HDD Space: 55GB

The big story of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order system requirements is that they have actually recently been changed. Some gamers were stunned to see the recommended requirements initially include 32GB of RAM.

Such a surprising requirement was present on the Origin page for the game. Since it was noticed, EA has now reduced the figure down to 16GB. EA has not revealed why it was 32GB in the first place and it will be interesting to see what performance 16GB of RAM delivers.

Away from rig requirements, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was revealed to be the first game of EA’s return to Steam. Previously, players would have required Origin to play EA games on PC but the famed publisher is now returning to the platform.

Along with its games, EA Access is also coming to Steam. EA Access is the company’s subscription service giving access to a range of its games for a monthly fee alongside digital discounts and other neat bonuses such as early access trials to new releases.

