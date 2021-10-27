 large image

DJI Action 2 revealed with new modular design and livestreaming

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

DJI has pulled back the curtain on its latest action camera, the DJI Action 2, signalling a massive departure from its predecessor by adopting a unique modular design.

At just 56 grams and housed in a square frame, the DJI Action 2 can easy fit into the palm of your hand, but a magnetic strip along the bottom of the chassis allows for extra modules to be snapped on instantly. The device is launching alongside two modules, the Touchscreen Module which gives users a front-facing display for vlogging, and a Power Module which extends the battery life for up to 180 minutes of filming.

Alongside the revamped design, the DJI Action 2 has been given a slight quality bump over its predecessor, the DJI Osmo Action, with the ability to shoot at up to 4K 120fps (the Osmo tapped out at 4K 60fps).

One of the biggest features missing on the original Osmo Action was livestreaming, which has now found its way into the Action 2. Content creators can livestream by connecting the Action 2 up to the DJI Mimo app, sending out footage at 1080p 30fps.

The DJI Action 2 with the Touchscreen Module

Commenting on the device’s unveiling, DJI Senior Product Line Manager Paul Pan said: “We stripped our action camera down to its fundamentals and rebuilt it from the ground up to create DJI Action 2. You can configure this camera for neighborhood walks, hang gliding off a cliff, music festivals, and countless other action-packed moments. DJI Action 2 embeds DJI’s legendary technology in a revolutionary new series of mounts and fittings, making it easier than ever to see your life in action.”

DJI has also improved the stabilisation for the camera, which now boasts the updated RockSteady 2.0 EIS and a new feature known as Horizon Steady, allowing the horizon to stay level during filming regardless of how you tilt the camera.

Additional accessories can be picked up for the Action 2, including a magnetic lanyard that lets you wear the device on your chest for seamless POV footage, similar to the Insta360 Go 2.

The DJI Action 2 is now available to buy in two price options: a Dual-Screen combo which includes the Touchscreen Module for £455/€519, and a cheaper Power Combo which instead packs in the Power Module for £349/€399.

