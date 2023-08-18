Disney+ change is another way streaming is becoming more like TV

I hate to sound like a broken record here, but in case you hadn’t noticed, streaming services are getting a lot more like the traditional TV services they tried to replace.

There are consistent and unpredictable price changes, creeping ads, extra fees for 4K, introduction of live broadcasts, and big crackdowns on account sharing. All go against the ethos of a streaming service.

Disney Plus is going further it seems, by trying to reintroduce TV by appointment. The company announced that the forthcoming Star Wars original series Ahsoka will debut in prime time.

The two-episode premiere of Ahsoka will debut on Tuesday August 22 at 6pm Pacific Time and 9pm Eastern Time in the United States. That’s 2am on Wednesday morning UK time. Every episode thereafter will drop at the same time.

This is highly irregular. Disney has dropped the episodes at midnight PT (3am ET) traditionally, allowing viewers to watch whenever they can that day.

This has also been handy for UK viewers who can wake up before work and watch episodes at 8am UK time to avoid spoilers during the day.

Given the change, Ahsoka will now debut for Brits at 2am, which might actually be better for some viewers, especially given this two-episode premiere coming this week. It means you can get up a little earlier and watch both ‘sodes before work.

Ahsoka Nano, famously, was the padawan learner of Anakin Skywalker during the clone wars and the character is beloved by fans of The Clone Wars animated series. She survived Order 66 and walked away from the Jedi Order. She has made appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, set after the fall of the Empire, and now she’s getting her own show. She will be played by Rosario Dawson in the live action series.

The official synopsis reads: “Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”