Death Stranding Director’s Cut for iPhone slips to 2024

The iPhone version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut has officially slipped to 2024.

Any gamer who bought a new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max over the past few months will have been intrigued by the promise of playing one of the best PlayStation exclusives of recent years on their new phone. Apple even gave Death Stranding a mention at its iPhone 15 launch event back in September.

However, it’s been confirmed that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will indeed miss its initial 2023 launch window. That’s no real surprise given that we’re near the end of December, but it’s good to finally get an official acknowledgement of the delay.

Publisher 505 Games has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to confirm the new launch window. Citing a new “early 2024” target, the published admitted that “We just need a little more time!”

Head over to the official App Store listing for the game, and the game is down as being “Expected Jan 31, 2024”.

We gave Hideo Kojima’s (Metal Gear Solid) debut solo project a glowing five-star review when it landed in 2019, calling it’s strange post-apocalyptic courier gameplay “unlike anything else out there right now”. There still isn’t anything quite like it four years on.

Despite this frustrating delay, anyone eager to test the capabilities of their shiny new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max this Christmas will be well served. Capcom’s graphically advanced Resident Evil Village landed last month, while Resident Evil 4 Remake rolled out this week.

Both mobile versions are exclusive to iOS, and bring the full fat console experiences to a mobile form factor. They’re both well worth checking out if you haven’t played them already, though we would recommend hooking up a controller and having a charger or battery pack to hand.