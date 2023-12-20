Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut for iPhone slips to 2024

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut has officially slipped to 2024.

Any gamer who bought a new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max over the past few months will have been intrigued by the promise of playing one of the best PlayStation exclusives of recent years on their new phone. Apple even gave Death Stranding a mention at its iPhone 15 launch event back in September.

However, it’s been confirmed that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will indeed miss its initial 2023 launch window. That’s no real surprise given that we’re near the end of December, but it’s good to finally get an official acknowledgement of the delay.

Publisher 505 Games has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to confirm the new launch window. Citing a new “early 2024” target, the published admitted that “We just need a little more time!”

Head over to the official App Store listing for the game, and the game is down as being “Expected Jan 31, 2024”.

We gave Hideo Kojima’s (Metal Gear Solid) debut solo project a glowing five-star review when it landed in 2019, calling it’s strange post-apocalyptic courier gameplay “unlike anything else out there right now”. There still isn’t anything quite like it four years on.

Despite this frustrating delay, anyone eager to test the capabilities of their shiny new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max this Christmas will be well served. Capcom’s graphically advanced Resident Evil Village landed last month, while Resident Evil 4 Remake rolled out this week.

Both mobile versions are exclusive to iOS, and bring the full fat console experiences to a mobile form factor. They’re both well worth checking out if you haven’t played them already, though we would recommend hooking up a controller and having a charger or battery pack to hand.

You might like…

Intel Arrow Lake: All we know about Intel’s 15th Generation processors

Intel Arrow Lake: All we know about Intel’s 15th Generation processors

Ryan Jones 12 mins ago
Samsung adds Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldables to self-repair program

Samsung adds Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldables to self-repair program

Jon Mundy 22 mins ago
World’s lightest gaming laptop from HP leaks

World’s lightest gaming laptop from HP leaks

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Sony WF-1000XM6: Our wishlist for Sony’s next flagship true wireless

Sony WF-1000XM6: Our wishlist for Sony’s next flagship true wireless

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Samsung may stick with Galaxy S23 camera sensor for Galaxy S25

Samsung may stick with Galaxy S23 camera sensor for Galaxy S25

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Apple’s next iPad Pro could feature MagSafe

Apple’s next iPad Pro could feature MagSafe

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words