Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dark Edition comes with working night vision goggles

Activision and Infinity Ward have unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dark Edition, which includes a working pair of night vision goggles.

This premium package is giving us flashbacks to Modern Warfare 2, and was revealed during last night’s extensive multiplayer reveal for the upcoming shooter.

Pricing for the limited-edition package hasn’t been confirmed, although it will be exclusive to GameStop in the US and similar retailer restrictions might follow in the UK. We imagine it’ll cost players a pretty penny, though.

Journalist Leon Hurley, who was in attendance at the reveal event in Los Angeles earlier this week, posted a few images of himself donning the night vision goggles, and they look pretty snazzy.

Yesterday’s reveal provided a detailed look at Modern Warfare’s multiplayer component, including the introduction of Dark Matches – which will see players donning night vision goggles to pick out their enemies in the darkness. I can picture the anxiety attacks already.

A multitude of killstreaks were also teased, which included the potential return of Tactical Nukes as a high-end reward for skilled soldiers. This feels like a back-to-basics approach for Call of Duty while also pushing the formula forward in some real exciting ways.

Special Ops mode is also making a welcome return in this year’s blockbuster shooter, allowing players to team up with friends to take on distinct missions with increasingly challenging objectives. There’s no word on battle royale yet, though. Given it was a very late addition before, we wouldn’t be surpised if it’s absent.

Unlike last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Modern Warfare will include a fully-fledged solo campaign which will reimagine events from the 2007 classic. That means Captain Price and other favourites are due to make a comeback. It feels like Infinity Ward is back to doing what it does best, and we can’t wait.

