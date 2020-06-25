Cyberpunk 2077 trailer brings the debauchery, Netflix anime spin-off confirmed

If you’re still bummed about the latest Cyberpunk 2077 release date delay, the team at CD Projekt Red has a brand new gameplay trailer to cheer you up.

The trailer called The Gig was debuted during the Night City Wire livestream on Thursday and pretty much confirms what we already knew – the game will be extremely adult in nature and definitely not suitable for younger gamers.

The trailer is rated Mature 17+ and sure does deliver on the gory violence, swearing, nudity, strong sexual content, use of drugs and alcohol. It also offers another, albeit brief, look at Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand, which was enough for us to get a little hot and bothered.

You can see it below.

Beyond the trailer, CDPR gave us deeper insight into the ‘Braindance’ gameplay feature, which is effectively a means of hacking into another person’s brain and living life through their experiences and memories.

CD Projekt Red said the in-game technology, which was created initially to facilitate carnal thrills, will be an important storytelling device within the game. You can see that gameplay footage in the video revealed today.

Elsewhere during today’s event, the company confirmed an anime series called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming to Netflix in 2022. It’ll be produced by CD Projekt Red, but will be animated by Studio Trigger, the celebrated Japanese animation company.

At least we won’t have to wait that long for the game itself. Last week, CD Projekt Red has announced the already-delayed game will now arrive on November 19 – two months after the rescheduled September 17 date. While the game itself is finished from a content and gameplay perspective, the company says, there is still work to be done to balance game mechanics and wipe out the remaining bugs.

“A huge world means a huge number of things to fix and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that,” read part of the statement from co-founder Marcin Iwinski and studio head Adam Badowski.

