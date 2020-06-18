Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again, here’s when you’ll finally be able to play

One of the most anticipated games of this and the next-generation, Cyberpunk 2077, has been delayed once again.

Developer CD Projekt Red has announced the already-delayed game will now arrive on November 19 – two months after the rescheduled September 17 date.

In a statement on Thursday company reiterated its “ready when it’s done” stance and said, quite simply, the game isn’t done yet. Despite the company acknowledging it will “take heat” for the decision, it is once again asking for fans’ patience.

While the game itself is finished from a content and gameplay perspective, the company says, there is still work to be done to balance game mechanics and wipe out the remaining bugs.

“A huge world means a huge number of things to fix and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that,” read part of the statement from co-founder Marcin Iwinski and studio head Adam Badowski.

Projekt Red says independent reviews of the game can still be published on June 25, right after the scheduled Night City Wire event, so the firm remains very confident in the title despite pleading for additional time to perfect the experience.

You can see the full statement in the tweet below.

That means the Xbox Series X and PS5 might be available by the time the game launches. CD Projekt Red has already promised an Optimised for Xbox Series X version of the game. Thanks to the Xbox Smart Delivery scheme, it will be a free upgrade for those who buy the Xbox One title.

Still, the game was originally set for launch on April 16, so we’re looking at seven month delay for the title, which has been in development for about seven years. There are, of course, extenuating circumstances in 2020 given how the coronavirus pandemic has upset development schedules for many of the games we’re most excited about.

The Last of Us 2 arrives tomorrow, but that title was originally supposed to be released in February, was pushed back to May, and then to June 19 following the virus outbreak.

