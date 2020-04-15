It’s been seven years since Crysis 3, the last entry in the Crytek’s first-person shooter series. Now, another installment has been teased by a cryptic Tweet from the official Twitter account.

While the message, which simply reads “RECEIVING DATA” hasn’t given us a lot to go on, it is enough to suggest that there could yet be some life in the Crysis franchise. After all, why else would the game’s official Twitter account be tweeting at all when the last installment was back in 2013 and the account’s last tweet was 2016?

Combine that with the fact that the original game’s narrative took place in 2020 and the evidence starts to stack up.

Hopefully we’ll have some more information on this soon. When we do, we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest news, rumours and info on the game that could well be ‘Crysis 4’.

The Crysis Twitter account followed this with another tweet yesterday. The messages harkens back to the original Crysis, including some of the first dialogue spoken in the main campaign.

Fans and followers have been speculating as to whether this could mean the new title will be a remake of the original. That was, in the eyes of most fans, actually the series’ best entry. It allowed players much more freedom than sequels that followed, but placed infamously huge demands on hardware.

Crysis 4 Release Date: When is Crysis 4 out?

Right now we’re still waiting on confirmation on any details at all. We’re hoping the chain of tweets continues and that, soon, we’ll be able to offer some more concrete info.

Crysis 4 Plot: What is Crysis 4 about?

If the nods to the original title are to be taken seriously, we could see a similar plot and setting, perhaps through a different perspective.

The original game was set in the near-future. The year? 2020. That makes a series revival feel a little more likely. Crysis began with North Korea invading the Lingshan Islands. Simultaneously, some American archaeologists sent out a distress signal, indicating that they had found something world-changing on the island.

Delta Force’s Raptor team is dispatched and you play as Nomad as he attempts to rescue the archaeologists and find out what’s going on on the island.

Could we see a similar adventure? The Lingshan Islands made for a wonderful setting for the game and players were given fantastic tactical freedom – both things which players bemoaned in the series’ follow up titles. We’ll have to wait and see.

Will Crysis 4 be on the PS5 and Xbox Series X?

The original Crysis game was massively demanding on the PCs that played it. As a result, we can imagine that a Crysis revival could have been inspired by the new, upcoming generation of high-powered consoles – the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Originally, the Crysis series was caught between providing the best, most original shooter experience possible, which fans believe it did in the first outing, and capturing the mass market, which it attempted to do in the second and third installments. As a result of this, the Crysis fanbase is very divided over the merits of the latter two titles, while no one seems to have a bad word to say about the first.

So, could we see a ‘back to the old drawing board’ approach from Crysis? A large, open-world shooter, with a wealth of tactical options, could be right at home on next-gen consoles.

