Remedy Entertainment is back after the ambitious yet underwhelming launch of Quantum Break back in 2016. The time-bending shooter presented some fantastic time-bending powers and kinetic gunplay, yet failed to blend them effectively into a story template that wasn’t sure what to do with it self.

Acting as a multiplatform release, Control is in a position to expand upon the mechanics of Quantum Break, albeit in a wilder and more paranormal fashion. Either way, it looks be brave, strange and exactly what we’d expect from Remedy Entertainment.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Control including all the latest news, release date, gameplay, trailers and more!

Control Story – What is it about?

You play as Jesse Fadan, a young woman who gained strange supernatural powers after a traumatic event during her childhood. She wants answers from those who wronged her, and will seek them as she journeys to the Federal Bureau of Control in Manhattan, New York.

This unusual agency is tasked with researching supernatural happenings, so Jesse is bound to bump into some strange phenomena upon her adventures. Jesse will be thrust into increasingly alien environments throughout Control, reflected by her constantly evolving powers and the world around her.

The premise provides a foundation to tell a fascinating science-fiction story, and from what we’ve seen thus far, we’re excited to watch it unfold.

Control release date – when is it coming out?

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Control will launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2019. Unlike Quantum Break, this is a multi-platform title.

Control trailers – how does it look?

We’ve compiled a couple of the latest trailers for Control below, including a brilliant graphical showcase from Gamescom 2018.

Control gameplay – how does it play?

Played from a third-person perspective, Control builds upon the idea of utilising both firearms and powers introduced by Quantum Break, dialling things up a significant notch or two. You wield The Director’s Pistol, a weapon that can be transformed into different shapes, upgraded and output a range of different abilities.

As we mentioned earlier, Jesse also has access to plenty of telekinetic powers. She can use nearby debris to create a defensive barrier or hurl objects towards enemies to deal damage. We can already picture talents like these being combined in some super creative ways.

Objects of Power can be acquired by progressing the narrative or completing side missions. These are items that can be used to unlock new skills that are designed to solve puzzles and defeat foes. One of which allows Jesse to float through the air, while another allows the movement of objects confined by paranormal means to finally be conquered.

Related: Animal Crossing Switch

Control Setting – Where does it take place?

One of the most fascinating aspects of Control, you will explore a structure known as The Oldest House. Depicted as a towering skyscraper, this location is the headquarters of a government organisation who may just possess the answers our protagonist is in search of.

The Federal Bureau of Control wants to study, obtain and use supernatural entities for its own nefarious means, and this evidently leads to Jesse discovering some ominous events within The Oldest House.

Level topography is constantly shifting, forcing the player to adapt new strategies to reach the end of levels and discover secrets. Trailers have teased a striking mixture of red and white as you traverse huge, sprawling stages while engaging enemies. Atmosphere is striking, and we hope it translates to the full experience.

Do you like the look of Control? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.