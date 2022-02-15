 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Chrome OS Flex turns an old Mac or PC into a Chromebook for free

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Have you got an old laptop that just can’t hack the demands of Windows and macOS anymore? Google has the answer – turn it into an effective Chromebook free of charge.

The new Chrome OS Flex software (formerly known as CloudReady in its former guise) is launching in early access today, and pledges to grant a new lease on life to hardware no longer supported by native operating systems.

Chrome OS Flex is the eventual result of Google’s purchase of Neverware in 2020, and offers a tempting solution for those seeking to use their old laptop as a lightweight option powered by Google’s cloud-based OS.

It could also be handy for schools seeking to extend the lives of the older computers housed in classrooms and libraries, as well as those seeing to donate machines rather than scrap them.

Users will get access to web apps and virtualisation, fast boot-up, background system updates and automatic protection against the latest security threats and a whole lot more.

There are two ways to try it. Initially, you can download Chrome OS Flex to a USB drive and then boot directly on top of the existing OS. If you like what you see it can be installed on a PC or Mac, replacing the old OS completely.

You might like…

Best laptop: The top 10 laptops we’ve tested

Best laptop: The top 10 laptops we’ve tested

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The XPS 13 OLED is this year’s Best Laptop

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The XPS 13 OLED is this year’s Best Laptop

Alastair Stevenson 4 months ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 wins Best Chromebook

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 wins Best Chromebook

Alastair Stevenson 4 months ago

You can learn more about Chrome OS Flex and get started here.

In a post on the Google Cloud blog, the company explains: “Chrome OS Flex is a new, free-to-download operating system from Google. Built for businesses and schools, it’s fully compatible with Google’s powerful cloud-based management. Chrome OS Flex modernises devices you already own, allowing you to experience the benefits of Chrome OS on PCs and Macs.”

It goes on: “Use Chrome OS Flex to maximize the life of your existing device fleet. Rather than disposing of aging PCs and Macs, refresh them with a modern and fast operating system to reduce e-waste.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.