Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 wins Best Chromebook

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 has won the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Best Chromebook category.

The Acer Chromebook 513 is officially 2021’s best Chromebook with the device overcoming competition from the Acer Chromebook 314 and Lenovo 500e Chromebook 2nd Gen to take the crown.

The device impressed reviewer Reece Bithrey when he tested it in June, with it offering buyers a super-light and portable design, a sharp display with decent colours, outstanding battery life and whisper-quiet performance.

“The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is one of the best Chromebooks on the market today. Not only does its Arm-based processor mean it remains whisper-quiet in use, but also allows the laptop to feature a super-slim and lightweight design,” wrote Bithrey in his Acer Chromebook Spin 513 review.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products we’ve tested and brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months. We’re running the awards as a digital event for the second year running in response to the ongoing pandemic.

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on key factors including how they performed during testing, our experience using them day-to-day and how they compare to key rivals.

