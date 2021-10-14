 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 wins Best Chromebook

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 has won the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Best Chromebook category.

The Acer Chromebook 513 is officially 2021’s best Chromebook with the device overcoming competition from the Acer Chromebook 314 and Lenovo 500e Chromebook 2nd Gen to take the crown.

The device impressed reviewer Reece Bithrey when he tested it in June, with it offering buyers a super-light and portable design, a sharp display with decent colours, outstanding battery life and whisper-quiet performance.

“The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is one of the best Chromebooks on the market today. Not only does its Arm-based processor mean it remains whisper-quiet in use, but also allows the laptop to feature a super-slim and lightweight design,” wrote Bithrey in his Acer Chromebook Spin 513 review.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products we’ve tested and brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months. We’re running the awards as a digital event for the second year running in response to the ongoing pandemic.

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on key factors including how they performed during testing, our experience using them day-to-day and how they compare to key rivals.

Make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews over the coming week as we’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every morning using the below schedule.

You might like…

Best student laptop: Top 10 notebooks for Back 2 School

Best student laptop: Top 10 notebooks for Back 2 School

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best Chromebook 2021: Top 5 Chrome OS laptops

Best Chromebook 2021: Top 5 Chrome OS laptops

Ryan Jones 8 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.