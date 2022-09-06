 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Cheaper Apple Watch for kids tipped for September 7

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple will reportedly unveil a new cheaper Apple Watch aimed specifically at kids at its September 7 launch event.

We’ve been hearing plenty about a supposed new Apple Watch Pro model ahead of the company’s major launch event of the year on Wednesday. But there could be another, far more accessible new smartwatch on the roster.

According to The New York Times, Apple is set to unveil another new model that’s “cheaper than the Apple Watch SE“. That would mean a brand new Apple Watch that retails for less than £249/$279.

This more affordable option is to be part of a push to “compete more aggressively for young smart watch customers.” Besides being cheap(er), the main angle for this Apple Watch will be as a stop gap for younger kids who aren’t quite ready for their first smartphone.

To that end, this new cheaper Apple Watch will include cellular connectivity, unlike the Apple Watch Series 3 that Apple currently keeps on the roster as its cheapest option. The latter is likely to be dropped altogether.

Cellular connectivity, of course, means that parents will be able to keep in contact with their young children, as well as being able to track their whereabouts, without exposing them to too much screen or internet time.

Apple already rolled out Family Setup in watchOS 7, which enables family members without their own iPhone to use an Apple Watch for making calls, sending messages and the like. This new Apple Watch would appear to be a natural extension of those efforts.

You might like…

iPhone 14 Pro: What to expect from Apple’s next premium smartphone

iPhone 14 Pro: What to expect from Apple’s next premium smartphone

Peter Phelps 2 weeks ago
iPhone 14: Everything we know about the next iPhone so far

iPhone 14: Everything we know about the next iPhone so far

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Apple Watch 7 Review

Apple Watch 7 Review

Max Parker 11 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.