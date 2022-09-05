Critical Apple Watch Pro details emerge ahead of September 7 event

The Apple Watch Pro promises to be the most significant design departure since the original and, less than 48 hours before the launch event, we’re getting a clearer picture of how different it might be.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman predicts an “all-new design” for the wearable that’s set to be announced on September 7.

That’s supported by the emergence of third-party cases and CAD designs which show a flat 1.99-inch (with a 47mm case) display with thin bezels, compared to the slightly curved offering of the standard edition.

The image tweeted by leaker Sonny Dickson (below) and the CAD render (further below) posted by 91 Mobiles suggests the existence of an extra button on the other side of the Digital Crown. What this extra button would be for, at this stage, is unclear. However, some reports have said it’d be programmable (via MacRumors).

As we’ve head from previous reports, including those from Gurman himself, there’ll be a “noticeably” larger display. Gurman’s sources say this is geared towards housing new watch faces, with “more fitness and health tracking statistics at the same time”.

However, the increase in size might be a turn off for some. In the newsletter, Gurman said. “I’m told that the Apple Watch Pro will be fairly large and probably won’t appeal to all consumers, as it’s going to be bigger than most wrists.”

Again, following on from previous reports, there’s word of a larger battery, and an improved low power mode lending itself to extreme and endurance sports. The design is expected to have a rugged, titanium case too.

As well as the larger display, the price is likely to be a sticking point for most with Gurman expecting it to be “at least $900 to $1,000,” putting into competition with Garmin’s high-end watches. What are you hoping to see from the Apple Watch Pro? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.