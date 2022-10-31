Call of Duty will be on PlayStation for as long as there’s a PlayStation – Xbox chief

If you’re a PlayStation owner concerned about the future of Call of Duty on the Sony platform, the franchise’s new custodian appears to have drawn a line under the matter.

According to Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s head of Xbox, as long as there is a PlayStation platform in existence, the latest version of Call of Duty will be available to play on it.

The comments come as the ramifications of Microsoft’s yet-to-be-completed takeover of Activision Blizzard continue to be debated. Central to that debate is whether Microsoft will make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive to boost the Game Pass subscription service. Microsoft has, until now, been quote consistent Call of Duty will be available in the short term. These latest comments are the most concrete comments we’ve heard yet about the long term future of Call of Duty on PlayStation.

“We’re not taking Call of Duty from PlayStation,” Spencer said in an interview with the Same Brain YouTube channel (via Game Informer).

“That’s not our intent. Our intent is not to do that. As long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to, our intent is that we continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation, similar to what we’ve done on Minecraft since we’ve owned that. We’ve expanded the places people can play Minecraft, we haven’t reduced the places, and it’s been good…for the Minecraft community, in my opinion, and I want to do the same as we think about where Call of Duty can go over the years.”

Why is Microsoft offering more concrete assurances to PlayStation gamers at this time? Possibly because of the investigations into the Activision Blizzard takeover in many countries that have heard Sony’s objections pertaining to Call of Duty. These comments may help the company get the deal over the line.

The latest version of the game, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 dropped on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Have you played the latest version yet? Share your thoughts @trustedreviews on Twitter.