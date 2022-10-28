 large image

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system requirements – The PC specs you need

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Call of Duty franchise has launched yet another game, with the confusingly named Modern Warfare 2 now available to buy. But is your PC up to the challenge? Read on to find out the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system requirements to get in on the action.

We’ve found out all of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system requirements to play the new game, so you don’t have to. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 became available to purchase today, and we’re going to be running through the minimum and recommended specs so you know what you need to start gaming.

Since we don’t know the requirements for a 4K or Quad HD performance we can’t guarantee what will be required, but we can assume that you will need more powerful specs than the ones listed below.

Minimum requirements

Operating system64-bit Windows 10
Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia GeForce GTX 960
Graphics card (AMD)AMD Radeon RX 470
Processor (Intel) Intel Core i3-6100/Intel Core i5-2500K
Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 3 1200
RAM 8GB
Storage 125GB available space

The biggest surprise within the minimum Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system requirements is the need for 125GB of available storage. This is more space than was needed to play Elden Ring on PC, and it may require you to invest in a new SSD. If you’re interested in purchasing an SSD to play more games, make sure you check out our best SSD list to see the best options on the market.

However, past the amount of storage needed, these specifications are not too demanding. All of the GPUs and CPUs listed are at least five years old now, meaning that you may already have a powerful enough PC to play, especially if you’re a regular PC gamer who has upgraded their setup within the last couple of years.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 can be found online for varying prices, with some being below £100. The Intel Core i3-6100 can also be found online for some very reasonable prices, with some sites selling the chip for under £50. This means that even if you do need to update, you likely won’t need to break the bank to hit the minimum requirements.

The fact that Infinity Ward also gave two options in terms of CPU suggests that you will have more wiggle room in this area, although we would expect that any PC that’s been brought within the last three years or so will massively outpace what’s been suggested.

Operating system64-bit Windows 10
Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
Graphics card (AMD)AMD Radeon RX 580
Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-6600K/Intel Core i7-4770
Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 1400
RAM 12GB
Storage 125GB available space

If you’re looking to play the latest Call of Duty game with improved graphics, then you will want to be aiming for at least what’s suggested in the recommended Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system requirements. Users will still need to ensure that they have at least 125GB of storage space free on their device, but you will also need 12GB of RAM. If you think you will need more RAM, feel free to check out our best DDR4 RAM list for some of the best options on the market.

Elsewhere, these specs should not be too hard to hit. As with the minimum requirements, most of the hardware suggested is several years old. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 can be found online for varying prices but it is not too expensive, with the Intel Core i7-4770 also being available on sites like eBay for under £100.

Again, we would expect that anyone who has brought a PC, especially one made for gaming within the last few years, should already hit these specs. And since the hardware mentioned is fairly old it won’t be too expensive to find.

Since Infinity Ward has not come out with the specs needed for features like ray-tracing we can’t be sure which GPUs are required for a smooth performance with the advanced light-rendering technology activated. Although the new game supports the likes of Intel XeSS, DLSS and FSR if you want a performance boost via software smarts.

