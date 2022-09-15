Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will defy FPS genre with third-person multiplayer mode

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no longer exclusively a first-person shooter, following the confirmation the third-person perspective will return as part of the new multiplayer experience.

During a Call Of Duty: Next live stream, developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision confirmed the return of a third-person multiplayer playlist. It means there’ll be the option for gamers to see their character go into battle, rather than viewing the melee from the character’s perspective.

The makers call it a “new tactical way to play multiplayer” and will give gamers a wider perspective of their surroundings. It hasn’t been seen in Call Of Duty since 2009, and it may welcome back some gamers who’ve soured on the series in recent years.

You can get a brief look at the third-parson perspective in the new multiplayer trailer below, which offers a look at other new and evolved modes. There’ll be underwater combat, new movement options, vehicles, equipment, weapons options, and more.

New modes include Special Ops that continues the story of the MW2 campaign and Raids, which are described as a “cooperative challenge requiring teamwork and strategy like never before.”

The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta dates were also revealed. It starts tomorrow with early access for PlayStation gamers on September 16-17, the open beta on September 18-20. Weekend two will feature a cross=play beta on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation on September 22-23. The all-format open beta is on September 24-26.

Elsewhere, Modern Warfare 2.0 was detailed ahead of the launch on November 16. The new Al Marzah map will arrive as part of Modern Warfare II Season One. There’ll be some new modes of transportation, a shop where you can buy back fallen squadmates, and a number of new game modes, including the chance to conquer a stronghold loaded with AI combatants.

A mobile version of the game has been confirmed for iOS and Android in 2023, with pre-registration now open.