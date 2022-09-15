 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will defy FPS genre with third-person multiplayer mode

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no longer exclusively a first-person shooter, following the confirmation the third-person perspective will return as part of the new multiplayer experience.

During a Call Of Duty: Next live stream, developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision confirmed the return of a third-person multiplayer playlist. It means there’ll be the option for gamers to see their character go into battle, rather than viewing the melee from the character’s perspective.

The makers call it a “new tactical way to play multiplayer” and will give gamers a wider perspective of their surroundings. It hasn’t been seen in Call Of Duty since 2009, and it may welcome back some gamers who’ve soured on the series in recent years.

You can get a brief look at the third-parson perspective in the new multiplayer trailer below, which offers a look at other new and evolved modes. There’ll be underwater combat, new movement options, vehicles, equipment, weapons options, and more.

New modes include Special Ops that continues the story of the MW2 campaign and Raids, which are described as a “cooperative challenge requiring teamwork and strategy like never before.”

The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta dates were also revealed. It starts tomorrow with early access for PlayStation gamers on September 16-17, the open beta on September 18-20. Weekend two will feature a cross=play beta on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation on September 22-23. The all-format open beta is on September 24-26.

Elsewhere, Modern Warfare 2.0 was detailed ahead of the launch on November 16. The new Al Marzah map will arrive as part of Modern Warfare II Season One. There’ll be some new modes of transportation, a shop where you can buy back fallen squadmates, and a number of new game modes, including the chance to conquer a stronghold loaded with AI combatants.

A mobile version of the game has been confirmed for iOS and Android in 2023, with pre-registration now open.

You might like…

Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass? It might still be a long time coming

Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass? It might still be a long time coming

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
One of the best PS5 games is coming to Xbox very, very soon

One of the best PS5 games is coming to Xbox very, very soon

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
When will UK get Phone 14 ‘SOS’ satellite messaging? Apple reportedly drops hint

When will UK get Phone 14 ‘SOS’ satellite messaging? Apple reportedly drops hint

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
The Ruark R2 Mk4 is another gorgeous looking music system

The Ruark R2 Mk4 is another gorgeous looking music system

Kob Monney 8 hours ago
Oh great! Alexa will answer your questions with product ads in 2023

Oh great! Alexa will answer your questions with product ads in 2023

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Google Photos update makes your Memories better than you remember

Google Photos update makes your Memories better than you remember

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.