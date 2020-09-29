Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies reveal is coming this week

Activision and Treyarch have announced that a reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies Mode will be coming later this week.

Teased on social media yesterday evening, the official Call of Duty account tweeted a brief teaser video alongside the phrase “Zombies Are Back” which is a rather self-explanatory verdict of what we can expect on Wednesday, September 30th at 6pm BST.

Beyond flesh-eating monsters, it remains unclear exactly what we can expect from this new iteration of the Zombies Mode. Treyarch has made a habit of shaking things up with each new entry while keeping a few key mechanics and ideas intact.

However, given this is a direct sequel to the original Black Ops it is reasonable to assume that some of that game’s ideas could carry over directly to Cold War. Perhaps we’ll see the return of familiar maps and characters, or even a continuation of the adventures they had way back in 2010. Yes, it really has been that long.

This comes ahead of the multiplayer beta and the Haunting of Verdansk event for Call of Duty Warzone, which is rumoured to add zombies to the hugely popular battle royale, which could be found inside the subways tunnels that arrived alongside Season 6 earlier this week. We’ve a lot of questions, and hopefully many of them are answered by tomorrow’s trailer.

Related: Best PS5 Games

We recently went hands-on with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War during the multiplayer alpha, which provided us with a concrete idea of what the new entry will bring to the shooter table. Here’s what we thought after a handful of hours with Treyarch’s latest: “While I’ve only sampled a small portion of the multiplayer, moment-to-moment gunplay is fast, fluid and feels simplified compared to the bloated reputation Black Ops has garnered in recent years.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to launch on November 13, landing right in between the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X. It’s an incredibly busy period for gamers, and it makes sense that Activision wants its biggest game of the year to land right in the middle of two big platforms finally being unleashed into the wild. Stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for all latest on Cold War moving forward.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…