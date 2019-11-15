The latest duo of instalments in Game Freak’s beloved RPG series are finally here. So, it’s time to make a decision we’re forced to ponder each time a new game comes around – which one is right for you? It’s the first major Pokemon title on Nintendo Switch, so it’s not a choice to be taken lightly.

While the differences might ultimately seem negligible, there’s a selection of unique items, Pokemon and mechanics that might sway players on their purchasing decisions. To make things easier, Trusted Reviews has rounded up all the big differences you need to know between Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Differences – Gym Leaders

One of the major differences across each version is the Gym Leaders you’ll face off against when exploring the world of Galar. We’re currently playing through the game ahead of delivering our final verdict so we can’t speak to exactly how many gym leaders are exclusive.

Right now, we know of two. Bea, a fighting type gym leader, will only be available in Pokemon Sword, while Shield will feature a ghost type trainer by the name of Allister. They both look wonderfully unique and should offer a fun challenge, but fans hoping to experience everything on offer will need to invest in both games.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Differences – Pokemon

As is always the case with mainline Pokemon games, a variety of unique Pokemon can be found across both versions. In order to catch ‘em all you’ll either need to own both games and trade between them or find a fellow trainer willing to do business.

Chances are your preference on the new Pokemon will have a big impact on your decision. We’ve gone and compiled all of them below:

Sword Pokemon

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

Farfetch’d

Sirfetch’d

Shield Pokemon

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Galarian Ponyta

Pokemon Sword and Shield Differences – Legendary Pokemon

It wouldn’t be a duo of Pokemon games without varying legendaries between each release, acting as the ultimate deciding factor for number of players both new and old. Sword offers Zacian, while Shield has a similar canine creature in the form of Zamazenta.

