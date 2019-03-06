Performance data for a device believed to be Xiaomi’s hotly anticipated Black Shark 2 gaming phone has appeared on Geekbench 4, and boy does it look fast.

Benchmark scores for a mysterious new phone, codenamed the Black Shark AAA, appeared in Geekbench 4’s online database on March 6.

The mysterious device runs Android 9.0 and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU and a quite frankly ridiculous 12GB of RAM. If accurate, the specs would give the Black Shark 2 more RAM than almost every other phone on the market.

The benchmark scores put the mysterious device well above competing gaming phones, such as the ROG Phone and Razer Phone 2. You can see how the three compare in the table below.

Phone Geekbench single-core Geekbench multi-core Black Shark 2 3516 11413 ROG Phone 2447 8853 Razer Phone 2 2347 8915

The Black Shark 2 is expected to be the third gaming phone from from Black Shark, a gaming company owned by Chinese tech heavyweight Xiaomi.

Xiaomi revealed the Black Shark 2 will feature a custom liquid cooling system, called Liquid Cool 3.0, on Chinese social network Weibo earlier this year.

The company hasn’t yet revealed any further details about the phone, or when it will launch.

The original Black Phone was a sleeper hit due to its competitive £439 price, top end specs and free gamepad case.

The only missing feature for us here at Trusted Towers was the lack of a variable refresh rate screen, which lets competing phones such as the Razer Phone 2 and ROG Phone play games at higher frame rates than 60fps. The higher frames-per-second count makes games feel smoother and more reactive.

We’re also not sure the Android ecosystem is ready for a dedicated ‘gaming phone’. Most games aren’t demanding enough to justify 12GB of RAM and aren’t optimised for controller inputs, making the additions feel a little superfluous.

Past gaming phones have also struggled. The Black Shark news follows reports Razer is pulling out of the phone market after less than stellar sales of its current generation Razer Phone 2.

