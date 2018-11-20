Black Friday TV Deals: One of the biggest sellers each and every Black Friday is the TV category, and this year will be no different. Here’s what to expect and some bonus deals you can buy right now.
Black Friday Deals for TVs
Black Friday 2018 UK couldn’t come at a better time, then, for those who want to upgrade their TV. This year’s event falls on November 23, but you can bet that there’ll be plenty of deals in the build up leading up to that date, as well as on Cyber Monday soon after.
In fact, practically every retailer has started their sales early ahead of the big event with some big discounts on TVs. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday TV deals below broken down by retailer.
Best Black Friday TV Deals
Best Amazon TV Deals
Philips 55PUS7303/12 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+]
Philips 55PUS7303/12 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+]
A 4K Ambilight effort that features Android TV and Google Assistant voice control. Chromecast connectivity comes built in as well as support for HDR and Philip's improved P5 picture processor.
Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.
Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
A big 43-inch 4K HDR TV for this little money is almost insane, especially considering its Philips' latest 2018 model and has ambilight.
Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.
Samsung UE65NU7100 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV - Charcoal Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
Samsung UE65NU7100 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV - Charcoal Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
4K and HDR in a nicely sized 65-inch package from one of the most dependable TV makers around. This Amazon price is a good £100 cheaper than elsewhere, too.
Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
You can take off a whopping saving off this ginormous 2018 model from Hisense. This is the lowest price it’s ever been available for from Amazon.
Samsung UE65NU8000 65-Inch Dynamic Crystal Colour 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR 1000 Smart TV - Black/Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
Samsung UE65NU8000 65-Inch Dynamic Crystal Colour 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR 1000 Smart TV - Black/Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.
Best Argos TV Deals
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon and you can chuck some Nectar points into the bargain, but hurry as stock is limited.
LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV
LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV
We're big fans of LG's smart TVs thanks to webOS, which has all the apps and streaming services you could want. Other retailers have fallen in line with Argos’ price, but you do get the benefit of Nectar points.
Sony KD55XE7073SU 4K Smart TV
Sony KD55XE7073SU 4K Smart TV
A big Sony Bravia with a modest price tag. This model supports Sony's x-reality pro to upscale content to 4K as well as ClearAudio+, which selects the best sound mode for whatever you’re listening to.
Panasonic TX-75FX750B 4K Smart TV
Panasonic TX-75FX750B 4K Smart TV
A mammoth LED TV from Panasonic that boasts support for HDR10+, 4K streams from Amazon and Netflix along with Freeview Play catch-up TV. If that’s not enough, there’s twin Freeview HD and Freesat tuners.
Best Currys TV Deals
LG OLED55B8PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – Black Tag deal
LG OLED55B8PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – Black Tag deal
A stunning price for LG's 2018 B8 OLED model. This has premium picture quality with Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI ports, and built in Freeview Play and Freesat HD.
Samsung T32E390SX Smart 32" LED TV – Black Tag deal
Samsung T32E390SX Smart 32" LED TV – Black Tag deal
Perfect as a bedroom TV, this 1080p model is now available for a bargain price for Black Friday.
Sony BRAVIA KD55AF8BU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
Sony BRAVIA KD55AF8BU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
A massive saving on this premium Sony OLED TV. It includes HDR and has Google Assistant built in. You're not left short of HDMI ports with 4 included as well.
Samsung UE55NU7020 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
Samsung UE55NU7020 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
A ginormous 55-inch TV for less than £500? It must be a Currys Black Friday bargain. If the price falls any lower during Black Friday you can get the difference refunded, too.
LG OLED55B8SLC Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG OLED55B8SLC Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG's OLEDs are among our favourites here at Trusted Reviews. This model has 4 HDMI ports, support for HDR with Dolby Vision and all the streaming services you could want.
Best John Lewis TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Toshiba 43U6863DB 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview HD & Freeview Play
Toshiba 43U6863DB 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview HD & Freeview Play
Toshiba’s 43in is a great size for smaller rooms, and has smart features such as Freeview Play, Freeview HD and streaming apps. Plus, it has Dolby Vision HDR, which makes it something of a steal at this price.
Samsung QE55Q7FN QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD
Samsung QE55Q7FN QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD
Other retailers have it on sale for a similar price, but you're getting John Lewis' great extended warranty and you can save £450 when you purchase the TV with the N650 soundbar and Xbox One X.
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play/Freesat HD (UHD Premium Certified)
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play/Freesat HD (UHD Premium Certified)
Again, you can get this brilliant OLED TV for a similarly low price at other retailers, but not with John Lewis' 5-year guarantee. You can also save £100 on Panasonic's SC-GA10 speaker if you buy it with the TV.
Samsung QE65Q900R QLED 8K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD
Samsung QE65Q900R QLED 8K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD
We’re pretty high up the TV market here, with Samsung’s 8K display. That’s a whole lot of pixels and a lot of money, which makes John Lewis’s 5 year guarantee and free installation all the more appealing. And if you fancy a bit more, there’s £200 off a selected soundbar when purchased with the TV.
Best Very TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
LG 55UJ630V 4K Ultra HD TV
LG 55UJ630V 4K Ultra HD TV
This big 55-inch LG TV includes built-in Freeview Play, letting you easily catch up on shows you've missed. It also runs webOS, LG's excellent operating system. It also supports Dolby Vision for even better HDR performance.
Panasonic TX-58EX700B 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play
Panasonic TX-58EX700B 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play
A very reasonable price for a decent 2017 mid-range Panasonic TV, complete with Freeview Play, HDR and a 4K resolution.
Best eBay TV Deals
LG 65UK6400PLF Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Web OS Freeview/Freesat HD
LG 65UK6400PLF Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Web OS Freeview/Freesat HD
A great price on a large 4K HDR TV from one of the top manufacturers. You also get the excellent Web OS smart TV UI.
Philips 55PUS6703 Smart Ultra HD TV with Ambilight/Freeview Play
Philips 55PUS6703 Smart Ultra HD TV with Ambilight/Freeview Play
This stylish set doesn’t just pack a 4K resolution at a low price - it also packs Ambilight. This involves three rear-mounted LEDs that match the colour of the image, making for an even more immersive viewing experience.
Toshiba TV 55T6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Toshiba TV 55T6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
A large (55-inch) 4K TV with HDR support for well under £500. The narrow pedestal will also be useful for anyone with only a small TV stand.
Samsung 5 Series UE49M5500AK 49" LED Smart TV WiFi Full HD 1080p Freeview HD
Samsung 5 Series UE49M5500AK 49" LED Smart TV WiFi Full HD 1080p Freeview HD
This is as cheap as you can get this 49-inch 1080p TV for online right now. Perfect if you you want a large, well-equipped Smart TV but aren’t bothered about 4K resolutions or HDR.
Samsung UE43NU7020 NU7000 43 Inch Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD 2 HDMI New
Samsung UE43NU7020 NU7000 43 Inch Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD 2 HDMI New
A cheap, cheerful 43-inch 4K TV from Samsung that’s even cheaper here. Which makes us cheerful.
Best AO TV Deals
Philips 50PUS6523 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Freeview Play HDR 10/HLG – Dark Silver
Philips 50PUS6523 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Freeview Play HDR 10/HLG – Dark Silver
A 50 inch Philips TV for just £349 – surely not? This amazing deal is now part of AO.com's Black Friday sale, so don't miss out while it's still available.
Techwood 55AO6USB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play – Black
Techwood 55AO6USB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play – Black
If you're happy to go with a lesser known brand, then you can get an extra five inches on your TV for the same great price as above. Not too shabby.
Best Richer Sound TV Deals
Philips 55OLED803 OLED 4K TV
Philips 55OLED803 OLED 4K TV
The 55inch OLED803 functions as Philips' entry-level set of its higher-end offering. Supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG variants and features the brand's improved P5 Picture Engine and of course the immersive Ambilight.
Philips 65OLED803 OLED 4K TV
Philips 65OLED803 OLED 4K TV
The 65in edition of the TV above with all the same features. We should add that both TVs support Google Assistant voice control
What to expect for Black Friday TV deals this year
So what can you expect to see in terms of TV deals this Black Friday? Looking back at Black Friday 2017 might prove instructive.
Last year we saw savings on various Sony Bravia 4K TV sets, while there were savings of up to £1,000 on LG OLED models. That’s two of the biggest hitters in the TV business right there. Other budget-friendly options from the likes of Toshiba and HiSense will no doubt also go on sale. HiSense in particular could be a good brand to look out for if you’re looking for a TV on the larger size. The company’s 65-inch and 75-inch models are priced very competitively.
In more general terms, we’re hoping Black Friday 2018 will be the perfect moment for those waiting to get onboard with OLED. We would fully expect the already budget-friendly (by OLED standards) LG OLED55B8PLA to go on sale this year. Could this be the year we see an OLED crack the sub-£1000 barrier? We’re also hopeful of seeing some big discounts on Samsung’s premium QLED models, too.
OLED screen tech has been around some time, but it’s only just started to hit mass-market affordability. With some further price cuts for Black Friday, November could be the ideal time to pull the trigger and bathe in those punchy colours and deep, deep blacks.
Already, we’re seeing prices for 4K TVs creep down, and we’re still a few weeks out from Black Friday. HiSense, has already slashed the prices for its 50-inch and 65-inch 4K TVs at Amazon (see below), meaning it’s a great time to make a size upgrade for a small price.
Also, if you’re in the market for a new TV, be sure to check out our companion Black Friday Soundbar Deals page if you want to pair it up with some high end audio.
How to choose a cheap TV deal
Back in the day, 4K was a luxury limited to the very top echelons of the TV market. But since 2015 the price of a 4K TV has dropped to the point it’s now pretty easy to pick one up without spending oodles of cash.
But before you go rushing off to buy the first 4K TV you see, be warned, 4K isn’t the badge of quality it used to be. Nowadays, 4K, or Ultra HD as some manufacturers like to call it, is just a descriptive term telling you exactly how many pixels your screen can display at any one time. There are all manner of more important technical questions you need to answer before parting with your cash.
First of all, think about what size you need. The idea of a 65-inch beast may be appealing at first, but you’ll need a stand and, more importantly, a room big enough for it. A bigger TV might not be as expensive as you might have thought, however. It’s worth having a look at the next size up of a model you’re interested in (provided you have the space).
40-inch: This is about as small as you’ll want to go for a 4K set. You’re unlikely to get much in the way of smart features and screen brightness can vary depending on the manufacturer. However, for a spare room or bedroom, a 40in effort is a decent bet.
43-inch: The next size up and likely more popular than 40in sets considering prices between the two sizes aren’t too dissimilar. The extra screen real estate might seem meagre, but it’s worth the extra cash.
49-inch: Another common size point for most TV manufacturers and the one that will comfortably sit in most UK lounges.
55-inch: The breaking point where you enter big screen TV territory. The screens generally cost more than their smaller siblings, but if you have the space they’re great for movie binging and split screen gaming.
65-inch: These are generally the biggest screens you’ll get without having to sell a kidney. Though they’re generally more expensive, there are still some cracking deals on 65-inch TVs if you know where to look and some aren’t that much more than a 55-inch model. With Black Friday soon here, it could be the right time to make the upgrade to a 65-inch+ TV (if you have the space).
There are a multitude of different operating systems being used on TVs at the moment, each of which features very different user interfaces varying features. If you’re buying for someone that’s not too tech savvy, you may want to stick with something they’re already familiar with.
HDR is another important consideration as it can take your viewing experience to a whole new level. HDR TVs earn their street cred by having a much greater colour spectrum to delve into over their 4K-only cousins. Those additional colours create a higher level of contrast which becomes apparent the second you lay your eyes on a HDR-enabled screen.
A plethora of companies have been quick to jump on the HDR bandwagon, utilising the extra oomph in their latest products. On the streaming side, Netflix, Apple and BBC iPlayer have already begun offering HDR-ready content.
The BBC broadcasted both the World Cup and Wimbledon in both 4K and HDR through its iPlayer app on compatible TVs. Before that, it trialled broadcasting Blue Planet II in 4K HDR. Needless to say, the image quality is a massive step up from standard Full HD content. You can see a list of compatible TVs iPlayer supports for 4K HDR here.
In the world of gaming, the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro make full use of HDR technology to make their games pop in a way that true audio-visual purists have been clamouring for.
Needless to say, there’s now no shortage of content that take advantage of HDR for enhanced visual quality.
The issue is, not all manufacturers are being entirely honest with their use of HDR branding. Some cheaper brands claim to offer high dynamic range, when the TV doesn’t actually meet the formal HDR standards more established players have agreed on.
As a rule of thumb, when buying a 4K HDR TV keep an eye out for UHD Alliance HDR or Dolby Vision branding/certification on the box if you want the best picture quality.
Keep in mind the TV’s speakers, too. As TVs get thinner, sound quality is often sacrificed. It’s simple physics that a bigger speaker is able to move more air to create better sound. So as TVs become more razor-thin, sound quality often takes a hit. Some TVs still sound better than others, and some manufacturers have gotten clever with how they deliver sound.
Certain Sony Bravia screens use the entire display as a speaker, for instance. Otherwise, if you really care about sound quality, check out our Best Soundbar Deals page for some top bargains to go with your cheap TV.
