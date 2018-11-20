Black Friday TV Deals: One of the biggest sellers each and every Black Friday is the TV category, and this year will be no different. Here’s what to expect and some bonus deals you can buy right now.

Black Friday Deals for TVs

Black Friday 2018 UK couldn’t come at a better time, then, for those who want to upgrade their TV. This year’s event falls on November 23, but you can bet that there’ll be plenty of deals in the build up leading up to that date, as well as on Cyber Monday soon after.

In fact, practically every retailer has started their sales early ahead of the big event with some big discounts on TVs. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday TV deals below broken down by retailer.

Jump to: How to choose a cheap 4K TV deal

Best Black Friday TV Deals

Jump to TV deals:

Amazon TV deals | Argos TV deals | Currys TV deals | John Lewis TV deals | Very TV deals | eBay TV deals | AO TV deals | Richer Sounds TV deals

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to act fast to snap up any TV deal you’re interested in.

Related: Amazon Black Friday

Related: Argos Black Friday

Related: Currys Black Friday

Related: John Lewis Black Friday

Related: eBay Black Friday

Related: AO Black Friday

Best Richer Sound TV Deals Philips 55OLED803 OLED 4K TV The 55inch OLED803 functions as Philips' entry-level set of its higher-end offering. Supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG variants and features the brand's improved P5 Picture Engine and of course the immersive Ambilight. Philips 65OLED803 OLED 4K TV The 65in edition of the TV above with all the same features. We should add that both TVs support Google Assistant voice control

More Black Friday content

What to expect for Black Friday TV deals this year

So what can you expect to see in terms of TV deals this Black Friday? Looking back at Black Friday 2017 might prove instructive.

Last year we saw savings on various Sony Bravia 4K TV sets, while there were savings of up to £1,000 on LG OLED models. That’s two of the biggest hitters in the TV business right there. Other budget-friendly options from the likes of Toshiba and HiSense will no doubt also go on sale. HiSense in particular could be a good brand to look out for if you’re looking for a TV on the larger size. The company’s 65-inch and 75-inch models are priced very competitively.

In more general terms, we’re hoping Black Friday 2018 will be the perfect moment for those waiting to get onboard with OLED. We would fully expect the already budget-friendly (by OLED standards) LG OLED55B8PLA to go on sale this year. Could this be the year we see an OLED crack the sub-£1000 barrier? We’re also hopeful of seeing some big discounts on Samsung’s premium QLED models, too.

OLED screen tech has been around some time, but it’s only just started to hit mass-market affordability. With some further price cuts for Black Friday, November could be the ideal time to pull the trigger and bathe in those punchy colours and deep, deep blacks.

Already, we’re seeing prices for 4K TVs creep down, and we’re still a few weeks out from Black Friday. HiSense, has already slashed the prices for its 50-inch and 65-inch 4K TVs at Amazon (see below), meaning it’s a great time to make a size upgrade for a small price.

Also, if you’re in the market for a new TV, be sure to check out our companion Black Friday Soundbar Deals page if you want to pair it up with some high end audio.

How to choose a cheap TV deal

Back in the day, 4K was a luxury limited to the very top echelons of the TV market. But since 2015 the price of a 4K TV has dropped to the point it’s now pretty easy to pick one up without spending oodles of cash.

But before you go rushing off to buy the first 4K TV you see, be warned, 4K isn’t the badge of quality it used to be. Nowadays, 4K, or Ultra HD as some manufacturers like to call it, is just a descriptive term telling you exactly how many pixels your screen can display at any one time. There are all manner of more important technical questions you need to answer before parting with your cash.

First of all, think about what size you need. The idea of a 65-inch beast may be appealing at first, but you’ll need a stand and, more importantly, a room big enough for it. A bigger TV might not be as expensive as you might have thought, however. It’s worth having a look at the next size up of a model you’re interested in (provided you have the space).

40-inch: This is about as small as you’ll want to go for a 4K set. You’re unlikely to get much in the way of smart features and screen brightness can vary depending on the manufacturer. However, for a spare room or bedroom, a 40in effort is a decent bet.

43-inch: The next size up and likely more popular than 40in sets considering prices between the two sizes aren’t too dissimilar. The extra screen real estate might seem meagre, but it’s worth the extra cash.

49-inch: Another common size point for most TV manufacturers and the one that will comfortably sit in most UK lounges.

55-inch: The breaking point where you enter big screen TV territory. The screens generally cost more than their smaller siblings, but if you have the space they’re great for movie binging and split screen gaming.

65-inch: These are generally the biggest screens you’ll get without having to sell a kidney. Though they’re generally more expensive, there are still some cracking deals on 65-inch TVs if you know where to look and some aren’t that much more than a 55-inch model. With Black Friday soon here, it could be the right time to make the upgrade to a 65-inch+ TV (if you have the space).

Related: Best 4K TVs

There are a multitude of different operating systems being used on TVs at the moment, each of which features very different user interfaces varying features. If you’re buying for someone that’s not too tech savvy, you may want to stick with something they’re already familiar with.

HDR is another important consideration as it can take your viewing experience to a whole new level. HDR TVs earn their street cred by having a much greater colour spectrum to delve into over their 4K-only cousins. Those additional colours create a higher level of contrast which becomes apparent the second you lay your eyes on a HDR-enabled screen.

A plethora of companies have been quick to jump on the HDR bandwagon, utilising the extra oomph in their latest products. On the streaming side, Netflix, Apple and BBC iPlayer have already begun offering HDR-ready content.

The BBC broadcasted both the World Cup and Wimbledon in both 4K and HDR through its iPlayer app on compatible TVs. Before that, it trialled broadcasting Blue Planet II in 4K HDR. Needless to say, the image quality is a massive step up from standard Full HD content. You can see a list of compatible TVs iPlayer supports for 4K HDR here.

In the world of gaming, the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro make full use of HDR technology to make their games pop in a way that true audio-visual purists have been clamouring for.

Needless to say, there’s now no shortage of content that take advantage of HDR for enhanced visual quality.

Related: What is HDR?

The issue is, not all manufacturers are being entirely honest with their use of HDR branding. Some cheaper brands claim to offer high dynamic range, when the TV doesn’t actually meet the formal HDR standards more established players have agreed on.

As a rule of thumb, when buying a 4K HDR TV keep an eye out for UHD Alliance HDR or Dolby Vision branding/certification on the box if you want the best picture quality.

Keep in mind the TV’s speakers, too. As TVs get thinner, sound quality is often sacrificed. It’s simple physics that a bigger speaker is able to move more air to create better sound. So as TVs become more razor-thin, sound quality often takes a hit. Some TVs still sound better than others, and some manufacturers have gotten clever with how they deliver sound.

Certain Sony Bravia screens use the entire display as a speaker, for instance. Otherwise, if you really care about sound quality, check out our Best Soundbar Deals page for some top bargains to go with your cheap TV.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.