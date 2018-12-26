Best bread maker recipes

So you’ve decided to invest in a breadmaker and are looking forward to some delicious, fragrant homemade bread. But how do you get the best possible results? The truth is – because of the variety of machines available – there are no one-size-fits-all best breadmaker recipes for all devices. However, there is a way in which recipes can be adapted to suit your particular breadmaker.

Most breadmakers come with an instruction manual that includes at least some basic recipes. While the instructions may be rudimentary, and the recipes sometimes a little unclear, these can be a good first foray into testing out your breadmaker. Beyond that, these recipes can also serve as the basis for any adaptations.

The most important element here is flour – it’s essential not to exceed the stated amount of flour, lest the pan overflow during the process. The flour capacity can generally be found in the specifications section of your manual, or by looking at basic recipes. You can then adapt a recipe by matching your machine’s capacity and reducing or increasing other ingredients accordingly.

Your breadmaker’s manual should also help you assess which baking program and size setting to use – most breadmakers have at least 10 different programs.

If, for some reason, your breadmaker doesn’t have an instruction manual or recipes, I recommend doing a search online for your manufacturer’s models. Some manufacturers also have dedicated recipe sites, such as The Ideas Kitchen by Panasonic and this selection by Kenwood.

To assess your machine’s capacity without a manual, you can use water to measure it in litres and then take a look at this handy table. Note, however, that this table doesn’t indicate how much flour to use.

For flour and yeast quantities, the following should serve as rough guidelines:

Small loaf (450g): 285g flour, 1tsp dried yeast

Medium loaf (700g): 430g flour, 1-1.25tsp dried yeast

Large loaf (900g): 570g flour, 1.25tsp dried yeast

The basic recipe and substitutions

Basic 900g white loaf

Water 360ml

White strong bread flour 570g

Unsalted butter 25g

Table salt 1.5tsp

Granulated sugar 1tbsp

Breadmaker-compatible dried yeast 1.25tsp

Measure all ingredients and add in the order stated, or follow the order recommended in your manufacturer’s recipes. The main thing to remember is to keep the yeast from getting wet: contact with liquid will activate the yeast, but you don’t want the yeast to be activated too early. The best way to protect the yeast is to put it in last, on top of the flour – or first, covering it with flour completely and adding the water last.

Within this basic recipe, substitutions can be made. Instead of butter, you can use a similar quantity of vegetable, sunflower or olive oil. Using some kind of fat gives a softer crumb and a better flavour to your bread.

You can also use milk instead of water, or add 2-4tbsp of milk powder. Milk will result in a softer dough and a closer crumb. Vegan milks are also suitable here.

It’s fine for dairy products – such as milk and butter – to be added straight from the fridge. If you’re using a delay timer, bear in mind dairy is unlikely to stay fresh overnight.

Some sugar is needed to feed the yeast, helping the bread to rise. While granulated sugar can be replaced with brown sugar, honey or treacle, the chemicals in artificial sweeteners render them unsuitable.

A small amount of salt is necessary to strengthen the gluten, but too much can kill the yeast.

Customising your bread

Wholemeal seeded bread, 750g loaf by Kenwood

Water 310ml

Vegetable oil 1tbsp

Lemon juice 1tbsp

Wholemeal bread flour 420g

Unbleached white bread flour 80g

Skimmed milk powder 4tsp

Salt 2tsp

Sugar 1tbsp

Poppy seeds 2tsp

Lightly toasted sesame seeds 2tsp

Easy blend dried yeast 1tsp

Add in the seed dispenser, or when prompted:

Pumpkin seeds 2tsp

Sunflower seeds 2tsp

This recipe can be customised with additional ingredients of your choice, and by playing with different proportions of white and wholewheat flour. For machines without a seed dispenser, use a program that lets you include additional ingredients during the baking process. Instead of seeds, you can also try adding 75g of pitted black olives.

Rye-wholemeal loaf, adapted from a recipe by Doves Farm

Water 340ml

Oil 1tbsp

Strong white bread flour 250g

Rye flour 250g

Salt 1tsp

Sugar 1tsp

Dried yeast 1tsp

While rye alone is a very dry, low-gluten flour, the addition of white bread flour here makes this loaf lighter and more manageable for your breadmaker. While some models, such as the Panasonic SD-ZX2522, come with a specialist rye kneading blade, a 100% rye flour loaf will inevitably come out flat and heavy. For other machines, a wholewheat program is best here.

Simple sourdough bread by The Ideas Kitchen

Sourdough starter culture 250g

Dried yeast 1tsp

Strong white bread flour 250g

Sugar 1tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Water 120ml

A French bread or sourdough program is recommended here. Certain breadmakers, such as the Panasonic SD-ZX2522, come with a sourdough starter making kit and a dedicated program, but you can also easily do this on your countertop. Allow 12 hours to make the starter culture.

Spiced sweet bread

Milk 280ml

Butter 25g

Strong white bread flour 400g

Ground saffron 0.25tsp

Salt 1tsp

Sugar 3tbsp

Dried yeast 1tsp

Add in the seed dispenser, or when prompted:

Sultanas 40g

Currants 40g

Cut mixed orange and lemon peel 40g

Bake this with a sweet bread or raisin loaf program, on a lighter crust setting. The proportions of additional ingredients can be changed and some omitted, provided that altogether no more than 120g of ingredients is added. Saffron (ground from about 0.25tsp of threads here) can be replaced with 0.75tsp of nutmeg or 1.5tsp of ground cardamom. If your breadmaker has a brioche mode, you should also try this panettone recipe.

Gluten-free bread by The Ideas Kitchen

Water 350ml

Cider vinegar 1tsp

Vegetable oil 4tsp

Two medium eggs

Salt 1tsp

Honey 1tsp

Gluten-free flour 450g

Dried yeast 1.5tsp

Use the gluten-free program on your breadmaker and choose the dark crust setting, if possible. Also check out this gluten-free coconut bread and this gluten-free brioche.

Adjusting recipes

Once your loaf is ready, take a moment to have another look at the recipe. Note down any issues and see if you can solve them by making subtle changes next time around.

For instance, if the bread comes out too brown, you may have to choose a lighter crust setting, reduce the baking time, or use less sugar. If the bread has too many air pockets, you could reduce the amount of liquid by 10-20ml. And if your loaf rises too much or too little, you may need to adjust the amount of yeast used accordingly – but no more than in increments of 0.25tsp.

Read our breadmaker tips and tricks for solutions to common baking problems and advice on how to get the most out of your breadmaker.