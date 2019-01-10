The Best of CES 2019: Our favourite tech from this year’s show

Best of CES 2019 Awards: We’ve been scouring the CES 2019 show to find the finest tech and gadgets to get excited about this year. Here’s our favourite TVs, smart home tech, phones and more.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) takes place in Las Vegas every January, starting the year off with a mouthwatering look at all the juicy tech we can expect. We’ve rounded up the especially interesting looking products that we have seen, and we’ll be adding more throughout the week.

Honor View 20

With its hole-punch cutout hiding the front camera, the Honor View 20 manages to give us a full-screen feel without needing a distracting notch. If this is a sign of things to come in 2019 then we’re already excited.

The View 20 also stands as the first big flagship of the year and it packs the kind of specs you’d expect from such a release: 48-megapixel camera with a secondary 3D sensor, 4000 mAh battery and the latest version of Android 9

LG Signature OLED TV R

LG’s rollable TV was a behind-the-scenes prototype at CES 2018, so few thought it would re-appear at CES 2019. But it did and it even managed to upstage LG’s own 88in 8K TV. Seeing the rollable tech in action as the credit card thin 4K OLED panel winds back into its base is amazing and an impressive feat of innovation. Roll up, roll up.

Panasonic GZ2000

Panasonic managed to secure a number of world firsts with its GZ2000 4K OLED TV. It’s the first to support both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR. It’s also the first TV to incorporate upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers into its design.

From first impressions the Atmos works, creating a bigger, spacious sound that’s free from the tinny experience other TVs pump out. We shouldn’t forget the HCX Pro Intelligent processor – fine-tuned with help from Hollywood colourists – that pumps out vivid and crystal clear HDR picture.

Withings Move ECG

Withings is back – and this time its fitness trackers want to look after your heart as well as your overall fitness. The Withings Move ECG isn’t the first wearable that lets you take an electrocardiogram (a snapshot of your heart’s health), but it does trump the Apple Watch Series 4 by being significantly cheaper at $130 and, arguably, more stylish.

Beyond its headline ECG feature, the Move ECG can also track your sleep, log your exercise (it auto-detects walking, running and swimming) and piggyback your phone’s GPS to map your movements. Oh, and the battery life is also an impressive 18 months.

Sphero Specdrums

They may be a rebranded version of a Kickstarter toy from last year, but the Specdrums are still one of the most fun gadgets we had the pleasure of meeting at CES 2019.

These music-making rings respond to colour, whether from the included mat or anywhere you find them in the real world. Tap the ring on a colour and it’ll turn it into a sound or pitch, which you can then mix together with other noises into a song. It’s easier than it sounds and Specdrums will also soon have an app that teaches kids (or musically stunted adults) basic music theory.

LG HomeBrew

We’ve been looking for ways to take our craft beer one-upmanship to new levels, and luckily LG obliged at CES 2019 with the HomeBrew. Like a Nespresso capsule machine for beer snobs, you load it up with your choice of beer – American IPA, English stout, Czech Pilsner, American Pale Ale or Belgian Witbier – then pick up your five litres of amber nectar after a two-week brewing process.

A gloriously lazy final touch is that it even cleans itself in preparation for your next batch. We haven’t tried its beer yet, but the realisation of the concept itself is worthy of a gong in our book.

Ring Door View Cam

If you thought that there was little innovation left in the smart doorbell market, you haven’t seen the Ring Door View Cam – the smartest peephole you’ll see. Replacing an existing peephole, this is the easiest smart doorbell to install ever. And, as it needs no drilling or screws, it’s ideal for renters or for use in apartments.

The Ring Door View Cam has an extra trick: an impact sensor that can pick up when someone knocks rather than pushes the button on the front. If nothing else it should put an end to those sneaky couriers that quietly knock then run away.

Samsung MicroLED modular TV

Why be limited to the size and shape of TV that a manufacturer has decided? With the Samsung MicroLED modular TV design, you don’t have to, as you can bolt together displays to create the size and shape screen that you want. Still in early demo mode, modular TVs aren’t likely to be available until 2020, but this remains an innovative and fascinating look at the future.

Adding panels is super easy, with the base units bolting together with a magnetically-attached display going on top. Displays can be built to practically any shape and aspect ratio, giving a way to show art as well as the latest films.

Technics SL-1210MK7

DJs of the world got a treat this year with the launch of the Technics SL-1200Mk7 (SL-1210MK7 in Europe). An updated version of the old DJ favourite, the new model has some smart new tech to make it even better and more reliable.

It has customisable starting torque and brake settings, to help control the sound; there’s a coreless motor to reduce cogging (a rotational irregularity); a reverse mode; and an LED to illuminate the stylus. Expect to see this turntable in lots of clubs, and in a fair few homes, too.

Lenovo Smart Clock

Google Assistant is everywhere at CES 2019 and thanks to Lenovo it’s even on your bedside table. Basically a mini Google Home Hub doubling as an alarm clock, the Lenovo Smart Clock is an adorable gadget that combines a smart speaker with a hub for all your connected home tech. It’s fabric body looks good and there’s a handy USB port on the back for charging your phone.

We’ll be updating our Best of CES 2019 list throughout the week. What’s your CES highlight? Tweet us @trustedreviews.