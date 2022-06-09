 large image

AXS Audio launches studio-quality earbuds from music veteran Rikki Farr

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
AXS Audio has announced the launch of its first audio product in the AXS earbuds, a pair of studio-quality earbuds from audio producer Rikki Farr.

Rikki Fair, for those not acquainted, has produced live concert audio for the likes of Bob Dylan, Prince, Tom Petty, Bob Marley and Jimi Hendrix, so it’s fair to say he knows a few things about how music should sound. With the AXS earbuds, he and his team of audio engineers have custom-tuned the buds so listeners “will hear music from every instrument and singer in its most truthful detail”, claiming to offer perfect balance at every volume level.

The wireless earphones have been optimised to deliver maximum audio performance from the lowest power, with a 10-hour battery life per earbud one of the highest around, and a total charge of 38 hours with the included case. Wireless and fast charging are both supported.

They’re rated at IPX4 to protect against water and sweat, and AXS has employed an independent Doctor of audiology, that’s a branch of science that deals with hearing, to ensure comfortable all-day and all-night fit if you happen to fall asleep, the AXS earbuds also make use of Pillow Soft and Hypo-Allergenic ear-tips to avoid irritation when worn.

The earphones also boast active noise cancellation with a dual microphone set-up that reduces ambient background noise to -25db, plus Electronic Noise Cancellation (ENC) to ensure clearer call quality. With Bluetooth 5.2, the AXS earbuds look of present music in high definition and offer a stable connection with the source device.

Rikki Far said: “we guarantee these buds have the best music quality and longest battery life. We personally tuned them for every single instrument we could think of, so you can hear the saxophone distinctly from the trumpet or from the rhythm guitar at whatever volume you prefer”.

Priced at $149, they’re available to purchase on Amazon, Amazon Canada and the AXS audio website.

