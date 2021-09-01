Audio Technica’s ATH-M50xMO studio headphones available in special ‘Lantern Glow’ finish
While it’s not spooky Halloween yet, Audio Technica appear to be celebrating the witching hour judging by their latest pair of special edition headphones.
The Japanese audio brand has announced a limited edition of the ATH-M50x professional studio headphones in the ATH-M50xMO (£149.99 / €169), which have been furnished with a striking Jack-O-Lantern like orange finish.
If you don’t like the look then don’t lay the blame at Audio-Technica’s door. Fans of the company were invited to vote on an exclusive, limited-edition design, with nearly 40% voting for the Lantern Glow finish in a global poll.
The new colourway is the latest in a series of limited-edition finishes for the M50 range that stretches back to the 50th Anniversary ATH-M50s/LE model back in 2012. 2020 saw the ATH-M50xPB receive a purple-and-black appearance.
A descendant of the legendary ATH-M50 studio model that was birthed in 2007, the ATH-M50xMO and regular ATH-M50x professional studio headphones aim to offer a balanced sonic performance; producing a wide-frequency range with deep, accurate bass performance through their 45mm drivers.
The design of the headphones is collapsible for easy transport, while the closed-back design offer noise isolation against external sounds (there’s no ANC on this model). With professional-grade build quality that extends to the earpads and headband, long-lasting durability is very much a feature of these headphones. Included with the headphones are three detachable cables (1.2m and 3m cables) for connecting to a variety of sources.
The wired model will be joined by a Lantern Glow version of the ATH-M50xBT2 wireless headphones – the ATH-M50xBT2MO – later in 2021.
The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xMO are available 1st September 2021 from the Audio Technica website for £149.99 / €169.