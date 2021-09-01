While it’s not spooky Halloween yet, Audio Technica appear to be celebrating the witching hour judging by their latest pair of special edition headphones.

The Japanese audio brand has announced a limited edition of the ATH-M50x professional studio headphones in the ATH-M50xMO (£149.99 / €169), which have been furnished with a striking Jack-O-Lantern like orange finish.

If you don’t like the look then don’t lay the blame at Audio-Technica’s door. Fans of the company were invited to vote on an exclusive, limited-edition design, with nearly 40% voting for the Lantern Glow finish in a global poll.

The new colourway is the latest in a series of limited-edition finishes for the M50 range that stretches back to the 50th Anniversary ATH-M50s/LE model back in 2012. 2020 saw the ATH-M50xPB receive a purple-and-black appearance.

A descendant of the legendary ATH-M50 studio model that was birthed in 2007, the ATH-M50xMO and regular ATH-M50x professional studio headphones aim to offer a balanced sonic performance; producing a wide-frequency range with deep, accurate bass performance through their 45mm drivers.

The design of the headphones is collapsible for easy transport, while the closed-back design offer noise isolation against external sounds (there’s no ANC on this model). With professional-grade build quality that extends to the earpads and headband, long-lasting durability is very much a feature of these headphones. Included with the headphones are three detachable cables (1.2m and 3m cables) for connecting to a variety of sources.

The wired model will be joined by a Lantern Glow version of the ATH-M50xBT2 wireless headphones – the ATH-M50xBT2MO – later in 2021.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xMO are available 1st September 2021 from the Audio Technica website for £149.99 / €169.