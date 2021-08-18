Audio Technica launch 2nd gen ATH-M50xBT2 wireless headphones

Audio Technica’s M50 headphone series is back in the form of the ATH-M50xBT2.

As you can guess, this is a sequel to the well-regarded ATH-M50xBT, which we have 4.5 stars too all the way back in 2018.

The M50xBT series is the Bluetooth version of the legendary ATH-M50x studio model, and this second gen model features a number of improvements in terms of performance and usability.

Those improvements extend to the inclusion of an AK4331 advanced audio DAC and dedicated internal headphone amp, for clearer, “high-fidelity sound.”

The more advanced DAC will be of use, as along with support for the SBC Bluetooth codec, the ATH-M50xBT2 support AAC and LDAC for higher quality audio. There’s also a low-latency mode (available in the app) to reduce delays and keep audio and video in sync when streaming or gaming on the go.

The M50xBT2 aim to bring all of that to its feature set while maintaining the same sound the series has become known for. The proprietary 45mm large-aperture drivers deliver in Audio Technica’s words, “exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response”. There’s also the ability to tune that sound more to your tastes with the EQ setting in the app.

With the A-T Connect app, the user can change L/R volume balance, find where you last placed your headphones, swap codecs and more.

Call quality is a priority with the addition of dual mics and beamforming microphone technology. The side tone circuitry of the headphones means you can hear your own voice during calls, while the mute button has been made easier to operate with a simple press of a button.

There are smarts integrated into the M50xBT2 with the presence of built-in Alexa voice assistance. If you don’t fancy Alexa, then Google and Siri are also supported

Bluetooth connectivity allows for multipoint pairing, so the headphone can be connected to two sources at once, while there’s Google Fast Pair for Android devices.

Battery is 50 hours with 10-minute pit stop enough for another three hours of use. If you prefer wired listening, that’s also possible with a 1.2m cable included.



The Audio-Technica aTH-M50xBT2 are available now from the Audio Technica website for £179.99 / €199.