Japanese audio brand Audio-Technica has unleashed its popular ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT headphones in purple/black flavours.

Available in a limited edition colour, Audio-Technica’s popular ATH-M50x wired and ATH-M50xBT wireless headphones have received a spruce up.

Given the model designations ATH-M50xPB and M50xBTPB, the original finishes have been replaced by distinctive metallic purple earcups and black accents which cover the headband and earpads.

Otherwise the ATH-M50xPB and M50xBTPB come with the same features as before, with the former carrying over the same 45mm aperture drivers, comfortable fit and a performance that we described as wiping “the floor with most rivals”.

The ATH-M50xBTPB are the wireless Bluetooth versions of the M50x, offering 40 hours of battery life (passive connection is possible via a cable) and touch controls for voice assistance. Like the M50x, we gave the headphones 4.5 stars, commenting that they offered “top sound quality and reliable wireless performance at the right price.”

Both the ATH-M50xPB (£149/€169) and ATH-M50xBTPB (£199/€219) are available to pre-order now, and will go on sale August 31st 2020, They join the current collection of ATH-M50x models in black finishes (ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT) and white (ATH-M50xWH). You may want to snap these up quick, there’s no telling how long they’ll be around for.

