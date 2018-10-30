Audio Technica announce ATH-M50xBT wireless headphone

Audio Technica has announced the Bluetooth version of its ATH-M50x headphones in the ATH-M50xBT.

Audio Technica’s ATH-M50x wowed us back in 2017. That success hasn’t led to Audio Technica resting on its laurels, delivering a follow-up in the ATH-M50xBT.

The M50 range has proven popular since the release of the original M50s in 2007. They’ve been worn by artists such as Stormzy, Royal Blood and Faithless and used by recording studios around the world. The M50 range has been a hit with music fans too, offering a powerful but controlled performance at an affordable price.

What does the ATH-M50xBT do? Inside are 45mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper aluminium coils that the Japanese headphone maker claims deliver ‘exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response” over a Bluetooth 5.0 connection.

The headphone also supports aptX Bluetooth, SBC Bluetooth and the Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) wireless streaming codecs, which aim to produce a better audio experience than you’d get from MP3 at similar bitrates.

Battery life stands at 40 hours, with the ATH-M50xBT incorporating touch controls to activate Google Assistant or Siri on your smartphone. Button controls on the left earcup handle incoming calls, music playback and volume control. There’s also a built-in mic for receiving calls. You can manage functions through Audio Technica’s Connect app that’s available on both Android and iOS.

The over-ear design provides sound isolation for noisy environments, though that’s not to be confused with Active Noise Cancellation. The headband and professional-grade earpads have been designed to offer durability as well as comfort during listening sessions. The collapsible design – with its 90 degree swivelling earcups – aid portability, as does the carry pouch, should you wish to keep the headphone tucked away.

Should the battery run low, the ATH-M50xBT comes with a 1.2m cable that features a mic and in-line controls if you want to turn these wireless cans into wired ones.

They’re priced at £179 (€199) and are to purchase now from Amazon, Audio Technica and other selected European online retailers.

Be sure to look out for our review in the coming weeks.

Are you excited for Audio Technica’s ATH-M50xBT headphones? Let us know on Facebook or tweet us @TrustedReviews