Asus shows off ZenWatch 2 in IFA 2015 teaser video

September is drawing close and that means the tech-fest that is Berlin’s IFA tradeshow is nearly here.

Asus has publicly confirmed that it will be attending the gadget extravaganza, and has teased a few products ahead of time.

Perhaps the most interesting is the ZenWatch 2, which it actually showed off in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in an IFA teaser video on Facebook.

The original ZenWatch launched at IFA last year, but it’s since gained a number of rivals, including the formidable Apple Watch.

Asus has already debuted the ZenWatch briefly to press, but we’re expecting an official unveiling at IFA 2015 ahead of the consumer release.

Moving on. We’re expecting IFA to launch a new ZenFone at IFA, just like last year.

It’s no surprise then that the rear cover of a new ZenFone turned up in the video too.

A desktop monitor also features early on in the video, so that’s probably a new entry to the ROG gaming series.

Related: Best Smartwatch 2015

Asus will be holding its grand unveiling on September 2 at 11:00 GMT, and the TrustedReviews team will be on hand bringing you the latest from Berlin.

It’s also worth noting that there’ll be a live stream on offer too for anyone super keen on keeping up with Asus news as it happens.

What are you most excited about from this year’s IFA conference? Let us know in the comments.

Check out our smartphone group test video below: