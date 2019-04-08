Asus ROG Phone 2: A new ultimate gaming phone could arrive very soon

The rumoured Asus ROG Phone 2 could launch way sooner than first thought, according to a fresh leak.

The alleged leak appeared on the Digitimes website on Monday. The rumour claims sources familiar with the matter confirmed that Asus plans to launch the new phone in partnership Chinese gaming publisher Tencent in Q3 2019. Sadly further details weren’t given, but we are still pretty excited about the idea of an Asus ROG Phone 2.

The ROG Phone 2 is the fabled follow up to Asus’ first generation gaming-phone. It targets the same segment of the market as the Razer Phone 2 and soon to launch Black Shark 2 handsets.

The original Asus ROG Phone was a surprise hit at Computex 2018, where the company unveiled it. The handset was marketed as the ultimate gaming phone and listed by Asus as an “alternative to the Nintendo Switch” several times.

It’s definitely not a Switch alternative, but the ROG Phone was the best scoring gaming phone we reviewed that year, featuring cutting edge components and a wealth of optional peripherals bespoke made for competitive gamers.

Hardware highlights included a 90Hz screen, top-notch cooling system and at the time industry leading CPU and GPU combo that let it blitz through pretty much every game on the Play Store.

The peripherals were doubly awesome and included a dual-screen do that made it look like a Nintendo 3DS and dock that let you connect it to a TV and use it like a games console.

The only factors that seriously let the original ROG Phone down was its slightly ostentatious design and hefty £799 price tag. £799 doesn’t sound like much in today’s climate, where flagships such as the Galaxy S10 Plus cost £899, but for a gaming phone it’s an awful lot.

The soon to launch Black Phone 2 has top end specs and will only cost £479 by comparison. Hopefully Asus will fix these issues on its second-generation ROG Phone 2.

Excited about the a new ROG Phone? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews