Tony Hawk’s fans long wait for a revival of the popular game series could finally be coming to an end, as a new leak suggests Activision could be reviving the franchise very soon.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater kicked off an immensely popular franchise when it was released in 1999, spawning plenty of sequels and spin-offs. We’ve not seen a real addition to the series since 2015 though, when Pro Skater 5 was released. Now, according to new leaks, a new Tony Hawk’s game might not be so far away after all.

Band, The Death Set, posted on Facebook saying they had “just licensed 5 new songs to Tony Hawk 2020 game. You’ll be hearing this shit soon.”

We imagine the game developers won’t be too happy about the leak. It was pretty preventable and the band has since taken down the Facebook post.

It’s not the only leak there has been either. Previously, when asked about her role in previous iterations of the game, professional skater Lizzie Armanto told The Nine Club podcast: “[Tony Hawk is] coming out with another one, and I’ll be in that too.”

However, the podcast has since been edited and the offending lines removed. Sounds like the work of a game developer to us.

A previous leak, from November 2019, saw Twitter-leaking journalist, @SabiWabii explain that she had been told, by an Activision contact, that there had been demos made for remakes of Pro Skater 1 and 2. Take a look at the Tweet below.

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise produced some well loved titles in its heyday, but fans on social media haven’t been getting their hopes too high as the latest main-series title, 2015’s Pro Skater 5, was a disappointment for many. Equally, a follow-up mobile game just seemed like a cash-in on the Tony Hawk’s name.

