WWDC 2024: What to expect from June 10 keynote

WWDC 2024: What to expect? Apple’s annual showcase of software could see major AI announcements affecting its entire product line.

Apple has confirmed its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, aka WWDC, will take place on June 10 this year.

The traditionally software-focused keynote address is where Apple has usually outlines its key upgrades for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and other key apps and platforms.

While we expect all that to happen, with a big iOS 18 revamp rumoured to be among this year’s highlights, WWDC might also give us our first look at Apple’s big generative AI plans.

Here’s what we expect from this year’s WWDC event.

Apple AI

Apple has already promised to reveal major AI breakthroughs this year, as it seeks to catch up with the likes of OpenAI and Google. It wasn’t clear whether we’d see this breathrough showcased at WWDC, but Apple dropped a big hint today.

In announcing the WWDC keynote, Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiack revealed the event was going to be ‘Absolutely Incredible’. A…I… Hmm.

In terms of what Apple will announce, the well-connected Bloomberg report Mark Gurman reckons is going to be less about generative AI chatbots like Gemini and Chat GPT (although Google may provide those for Apple eventually), and more about improvements that will make daily life easier.

Those may manifest through a dramatically enhanced Siri voice assistant that’s far more powerful than the current solution with more natural conversation capabilities.

Save big on this 65-inch LG UR73 4K TV Hughes Electrical’s eBay outlet is offering the LG 65UR73006LA 4K at a huge discount using the code CHICK15 at checkout. Hughes Electrical on eBay

CHICK15 at checkout

Now £382.49 View Deal

iOS 18

The biggest improvements to iOS 18 might be via those advanced AI tools and features. Reports have suggested there’ll be AI-assisted writing in apps like Pages and Xcode, as well as auto-generated playlists in Apple Music which might be based upon mood.

Beyond AI features, this year’s iPhone update is also expected to be one of the biggest in years. Earlier this week, reports suggested the home screen may offer greater customisation options with app icons less rigidly confined to the grid. It’s also likely to see Apple integrate the long awaited RCS messaging support for conversations between users on Android and iOS. Don’t worry though iMessage is going nowhere.

iPadOS 18 will get the vast majority of the improvements Apple reveals too, as well as some quirks of its own.

Now Apple Vision Pro is out in the wild – at least for buyers in the United States – Apple will probably show us some of the enhancements it’s working on for the software. Yes, visionOS is likely to join the slew of platforms that are updated once a year, with the first versions showcased at WWDC prior to their consumer launches later in the autumn.

Earlier this week it was rumoured Apple is working on a new Apple Pencil that would enable users to draw in XR on any flat surface. That’s a potentially killer application, which many argue Vision Pro lacks.

As this is the first WWDC since the Vision Pro has been in the hands of developers (it was announced at last year’s event as a ‘one last thing’), we may get a glimpse of what leading third-party software makers have been preparing for the mixed reality headset.

We’re also expecting to hear about selling arrangements outside the United States, including when Brits will be able to buy Vision Pro.

It’s highly likely iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will be joined by the new update for Apple Watch in watchOS 11, and Mac computers with macOS 15. Apple TV should get a boost with tvOS 18, while HomePod Software 18 is likely to bring some improvements for users of Apple’s popular smart speakers.

Apple will also likely showcase how a number of its key apps and services are getting better, across the operating system divide. It’s likely we’ll get sustainability, security and privacy updates from the company too.

Surprise hardware?

As was the case last year with Vision Pro, Apple occasionally drops a hardware surprise at WWDC. However, with new MacBooks already with us and iPads expected to be refreshed before then, it’s unlikely we’ll see much in the way of new product announcements. Maybe there could be an IPhone SE announcement, but it’s been a bit too quiet on that front for a realistic expectation of a launch. It’s something Apple has announced via a press release in the past too.

We’ll have full, all-hands-on-deck coverage from WWDC 2024 on June 10, so stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for instant reporting, reaction, and analysis from one of the biggest dates in the annual tech calendar.