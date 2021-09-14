Apple iPad 9 vs iPad Mini 6: Which is better?

Apple announced two new iPad’s at its September event, including the iPad 9 and the iPad Mini 6. But which one is the model you should go for?

The Apple Event brings us plenty of new devices, but one of the biggest updates came from the announcement of new iPad models.

Keep scrolling to find out how the iPad 9 and the iPad Mini 6 differ in terms of price, specs and screen.

Price

The iPad 9 is cheaper than was expected with prices starting at £319/$329 for the 64GB version, and £459 for the 256GB models. You can also get each version with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity for £439 and £579 respectively.

Meanwhile, the iPad Mini 6 is a bit more expensive, sitting at £479/$499 for the 64GB variation, and £619 for the 256GB option. Wi-Fi and cellular iPad Mini versions are available, and that changes the price to £619 and £759 respectively.

Camera

The new iPad 9 features two cameras, one on the front and on the rear. The rear 12MP camera has better auto-focus than previous phones, with the front camera packing 12MP shooter and ultra-wide shots with a 122-degree field of view.

The front camera also features Centre Stage, which automatically detects people on screen and moves the frame as people appear in shot. The iPad can also be used on Zoom, BlueJeans and WebEx, so you should have no issue using it for work calls.

For video, it supports 1080p at either 25fps or 30fps. There is also slow-mo video support at 720p and 120fps.

The iPad Mini 6, meanwhile, packs an impressive camera, with both cameras offering 12MP. The back camera features a pixel focus sensor, alongside True-Tone flash to better represent colour on the screen. Smart HDR is included, which should make for even better-defined and true-to-life photos.

The front camera is ultra-wide and features Centre Stage just like the iPad. Looking at the video specs, you can record at 4K/60fps as well as 1080p HD at 25/30/60fps, with continuous auto-focus zoom for when you’re moving around.

Battery

The next-gen iPad is very similar in battery to past iPads, with up to 10 hours of use. But is uses a USB-C charger, unlike the previous models which used the Lightning adaptor.

The iPad Mini 6 is exactly the same, with 10 hours of battery, alongside the new USB-C charger.

Screen

The iPad 9 has a 10.2-inch retina display and includes True-Tone, so the screen brightness adjusts to the colour temperature of a room. Is screen has 2160 x 1620 resolution and is LED-backlit, offering up to 500 nits of brightness alongside support for the 1st-gen Apple Pencil.

The iPad Mini 6 meanwhile, has a smaller screen at 8.3-inches, a Liquid Retina display that can go up to 500 nits and also features True-Tone. It has a 2266 x 1488 resolution and also features a LED-backlit display. The iPad Mini supports the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil for any artists out there.

Specs

The specs are really where the iPad Mini sets itself apart, but looking at the iPad 9 first, it includes the A13 bionic chip and runs on iPad OS. Compared to the last iPad, it’s said to run 20% faster in the CPU, GPU and Neural Engine, making it a much faster performer.

Apple also claimed that the next-gen iPad can run three times faster than the best selling Chromebook.

The iPad Mini 6 shines here, especially considering its small size. It also uses the A13 Bionic chip and uses iPadOS 15, with a 40% jump in its CPU compared to the last iPad Mini, alongside an 80% jump in performance for the GPU.

The new Neural Engine has increased performance from the last generation, with Apple claiming it’s two times faster. This was shown by the new Translate app, which can translate speech in real time.