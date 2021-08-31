Apple Watch Series 7 faces delay as new design hits production goals – report

The release of the Apple Watch Series 7, rumoured to be debuting a redesign this autumn, is expected to be significantly delayed according to credible reports.

Both Bloomberg and Nikkei are reporting that production issues pertaining to the new design – that’s likely see larger (41mm and 45mm) and flatter displays – could see delays.

According to ‘a person familiar with the matter’ speaking to Bloomberg, that has created production challenges for Apple’s suppliers. It could result in a later shipping date or very limited initial availability amid low production yields.

The specific issues could be partially caused “a screen technology that brings that display closer to the cover glass using a different lamination technique” according to the Bloomberg report.

The rumoured Apple Watch 7 redesign

Meanwhile Nikkei says the complexity of the watch is hampering the production, while the ongoing issues with the Covid-19 pandemic could also be influencing the situation. The report says:

“Three sources said the current disappointing production quality could be attributed to the complexity of design, which is significantly different from that of previous generations of the watch, and the assemblers found issues when putting together electronics modules, components and displays.” Nikkei

Apple has only offered very limited design changes to the Apple Watch since its inception back in 2015, so it’s not surprising that the Apple’s suppliers may be experiencing some teething problems in getting enough of these watches off the production line.

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 7 next month during a series of events that are also likely to see the arrival of the iPhone 13, new iPads and new Apple Silicon Macs.

It’s expected to be a packed autumn for Apple as it refreshes its product lines for 2022. The company is also expected to refresh its AirPods true wireless earbuds, but they may not arrive until next year.

