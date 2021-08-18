Leaked Apple Watch 7 renders showcases new, flat design

While iPhone 13 leaks haven’t been hard to come by, relatively little has been said about the upcoming Apple Watch 7, which is expected to be unveiled at the same time.



But now 91mobiles has got its hands on CAD-based renders giving us a first look at what the Apple Watch 7 might look like, and while it’s certainly familiar, it appears that Apple is pursuing the same angular design recently showcased by both the iPhone 12 and 2021 iPad Pro. Gone are the curved edges, replaced by flat sides.

But that doesn’t mean Apple is throwing out everything and starting again, and the DNA of previous generations is unmistakably still there, right down to button placement, with the Digital Crown, microphone and selection button on the right-hand side of the wearable. The heart-rate sensor is underneath, as per usual, and the silicone strap should still be replaceable, which is hardly surprising given the sale of extra straps is a nice little earner for Apple.

91mobiles says the CAD renders come from industry sources, and the same sources say that the Apple Watch will be slightly thinner this time around, too. The dimensions of the 44mm model will be 44 x 38 x 9mm, the sources say, which compares to 44 x 38 x 10.7mm with the Apple Watch 6.

Beyond the renders, 91mobiles reiterates some of the other recent rumours, including thinner bezels and improved health monitoring sensors. It’s also expected to embrace ultra-wideband technology, allowing it to connect to Apple’s Find My network recently bolstered by the introduction of the company’s AirTag trackers.

Additionally, a new display lamination technique should bring the screen closer to the front glass, allowing for punchier visuals even on the 1.8-inch screen the 44mm model is reported to have.

While no date has been given for Apple’s next event, the company almost always introduces new iPhones in September, so we’re expecting an announcement very soon indeed. Watch this space.