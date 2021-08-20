Apple to cram iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, iPad and Mac launches into one month – report

September could be a busy month for Apple fans, with reports suggesting the company could host multiple launch events next month.

With the iPhone 13 on the horizon, as well as the next-gen Apple Watch Series 7, more iPad tablets and brand new Macs carrying Apple Silicon.

Whereas last year Apple spread its fall releases across multiple events in September, October and November, DigiTimes is reporting the company will squeeze the 2021 schedule into September.

In a rumour we’re definitely taking lightly for now, the site’s sources claiming “a series of product launch conferences in September.” One of which will be highlighted by a 9th-gen iPad, according to the report.

Whether Apple would really hold all of the product launches in one month is very debatable, considering the company did a fine job in spreading them out and allowing them to breathe in 2020.

Last year, of course, saw some unique circumstances. In September 2020, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE as well as a new iPad Air and iPad. On the services side of things the company launched Apple Fitness+ and the Apple One bundle.

A month later came the launch of the iPhone 12 range, slightly later than usual due to production shortages brought on by the pandemic. The October 13 2020 event also gave us MagSafe and the HomePod mini.

On November 10 2020, Apple released the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini running the new homegrown M1 chip.

We’re expecting each of those products to be refreshed towards the end of the year.

What are you hoping from Apple’s autumn release schedule? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.