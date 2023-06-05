When will Apple Vision Pro launch in the UK?

Apple has finally announced the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which will go on sale in the United States in early 2024. But what about the UK? Unlike the headset itself, the picture is unclear.

Apple did not use WWDC 2023 to reveal a firm release date for the Vision Pro headset, only to say it’ll be available in the United States in early 2024.

That’s contrary to previous reports claiming the potentially revolutionary $3,499 device will be available before the end of the year.

While we’re not surprised it’ll only be available in the United States initially, as initial production yields are likely to be limited, it is a blow to Brits who were hoping to go heads-on with the device as soon as possible.

So when will it become available in the United Kingdom?

Well Apple has promised that later on in 2024 it will expand the availability of the Vision Pro headset to other countries. If previous form is followed, the UK will be among those nations when the VisionOS device spreads its mixed reality wings.

If we had to guess, we’d say the Apple Vision Pro headset may go on sale towards the end of 2024 – perhaps announced to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 16 and going on sale before the holiday season.

As for the UK price of the Vision Pro? Well, that’s not likely to please anyone. Apple may just choose to switch the dollar sign for the sterling sign and charge £3,499. That’s probably the best case scenario.

However, Apple has taken to charging more in pounds than in dollars recently. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, for example, is $1,099 and £1,199. We probably wouldn’t be surprised if it got as high as £3,999.

Will you be buying the Vision Pro when it does arrive in the UK? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.