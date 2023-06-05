What is EyeSight? Apple Vision Pro feature is all in the eyes

What is Apple Vision Pro Eyesight? Apple’s mixed reality headset has a more social mode that’ll let others in the room see your eyes.

The newly announced Apple Vision Pro headset won’t entirely shut you off to people around you, thanks to a feature called EyeSight that’ll control whether the outer display is transparent or opaque, depending on the experience.

The EyeSight feature is designed to enable Vision Pro wearers to signal to friends or colleagues whether they’re completely immersed in VR or in using apps in AR and are thus and available to communicate with.

“Your eyes are a critical indicator of connection and emotion,” Apple said in announcing the product. “So Vision Pro displays your eyes when someone is nearby.”

How does EyeSight work?

When the EyeSight is enabled the wearer’s eyes will be visible through the outer display. This mode will be enabled by default when users are viewing apps and content in augmented reality.

However, when the wearer is viewing full virtual reality content, the display will be fully opaque with others unable to see the wearer’s eyes. It appears as if the EyeSight mode will be automatically configured depending on the experience.

However, if someone comes into your field of view, wearers won’t be ignorant to their presence. The demonstration from WWDC 2023 showed the person appearing on a couch in front of the wearer, while the content they’re looking at becomes a little less prominent.

Indeed, that also revealed the wearer’s eyes to the person approaching them. It’s not clear yet whether this will be user configurable.

“Not only does EyeSight reveal your eyes, it offers important cues to others about what you’re focused on,” Apple said during the announcement address at WWDC 2023.

“Even when you’re fully immersed, Apple helps you to stay connected to those around you. When someone is near by they will appear in your view and Vision Pro will reveal your eyes to them.”

We’ll learn much more about this feature following hands-on reports and Apple’s published materials following the conclusion of the WWDC 2023 keynote.