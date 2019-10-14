The Apple TV box has been around over 10 years now, with its most recent version – the Apple TV 4K – having come out in September 2017, over two years ago.

Now, with 4K under its belt and Apple TV Plus on the horizon, could Apple release a refresh to keep up – and further advance – developments within the video streaming field?

Here’s everything that we know so far about the fabled new Apple TV box.

New Apple TV 2019 release date – When is it coming out?

The most recent upgrades to the Apple TV platform trend towards being unveiled around autumn time. The Apple TV 4K appeared September 2017, while the Apple TV HD had an October 30 release date back in 2015.

With Apple TV Plus launching on November 1, an autumn release would make sense but, given that both WWDC and the iPhone launch event passed us by this year with no sign of a new Apple emblazoned streaming box, a 2020 release would seem more probable.

New Apple TV 2019 price – How much will it cost?

Currently, the Apple TV 4K costs £179 for the 32GB version, or £199 for the 64GB version at the Apple Store. The fourth generation Apple TV HD is available for a slightly lower £149.

While there hasn’t been any indication that the price will go up, you should bear in mind that if it comes out in 2020, a subscription to Apple TV Plus will likely cost you an additional £4.99 a month on top of the box (unless it’s bundled in for free).

There’s also a chance that Apple will lower the price of its streaming box, or offer a cheaper alternative to compete with cheaper streaming sticks from the likes of Amazon, Google and Roku. But given that Apple isn’t known for offering the cheapest hardware, it seems more likely that prices will stay on par with previous Apple TV boxes.

New Apple TV 2019 features

One of our biggest issues with the Apple TV 4K was that the box is trapped within the Apple ecosystem. While the Apple TV 4K doesn’t require its users to own an iPhone, having one makes setup and navigation faster. We’d love to see an equally seamless option for Android users.

We’d also like to see an option to turn off the Apple TV 4K box’s upscaling and leave it to the TV instead. While the box doing the upscaling can make content better, providing sharper images and digging up more detail in low light scenes, it isn’t a foolproof method.

We noticed that the additional contrast and sharpening can make lower quality content look even worse or just output a film in a way that it was not designed to look.

The Siri remote is sleek in its simplicity but not ideal for gaming. The box packs a powerful A10X chipset for some hefty graphics, but it also lacks the precision controls it needs to appease gamers. It’d be great to see a more practical control option for gamers and it doesn’t seem entirely unreasonable considering the release of Apple’s videogame streaming platform Apple Arcade in September.

