Apple’s first big event of the year is taking place today (April 20) and it looks like we could be in for a bumper show with multiple products and services expected to get grand unveilings.

The live stream is taking place on Tuesday, April 20, starting at 6 pm UK time and broadcast on Apple.com, YouTube and through Apple TV devices.

The Spring Loaded theme is represented by a coiled Apple logo design, but doesn’t offer any covert hits about what to expect.

With the time, date and location now confirmed, let’s take a deeper look at what do expect when Tim Cook takes the virtual stage on April 20.

New iPad Pro 2021 models

iPad Pro update expected

Multiple sizes, possible 5G

The larger model could employ new mini-LED tech

This event, as it has been in the past, looks set to focus on new iPad models. Namely the iPad Pro. We’re expecting a revamped iPad Pro, which will use the first mini-LED technology for the display.

The new tech is an alternative to OLED that offers improved contrast, darker blacks and more efficient lighting. It’s thought this tech will be reserved for the larger 12.9-inch model. We’re also expecting the ProMotion 120Hz tech to be retained from the 2020 model.

It also seems certain both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will boast a new processor. We’re expecting it to be a variation of the A14 Bionic processor that sits in the iPhone 12 range. 5G is also likely to be on board for the first time, as could Thunderbolt 4.

We could also see an updated iPad Mini 6, with a slightly larger display.

New Apple Silicon Mac models

Redesigned iMac could be the first M1 Mac for 2021

Could come in an array of colours

We’d love Apple to use this event to reveal the new M1-powered iMac and there have been plenty of rumours regarding the new iMac 2021 coming very soon. This new model could come in a vast array of colours (similar to the iPad Air 4) and be available in a duo of sizes.

Last autumn, the company launched a new Mac mini, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air powered by the new chipset.

Apple AirTags… finally

Apple has long been expected to launch a small tracker

Would use UWB tech

Possible circular design

Apple’s alternative to Tile trackers, expected to be called AirTags, have been on our radar for over a year after references appeared within beta versions of iOS 13.

We’re expecting the new location trackers – described in leaks as circular discs – to arrive boasting Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology to provide pinpoint accuracy when attempting to hunt down the lost item. Apple set the stage for this last week by expanding the reach of its Find My app.

New AirPods

Both AirPods and AirPods Pro are due updates

Possible new design

Could end up arriving later in the year

Rumours suggest new AirPods could be on the way, whether that’s AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 3.

It’s not clear whether Apple will announce either of these products during the Spring Loaded event. We’d put these lower on the list of expectations for the event.

Apple TV 6

It’s been a while since the last Apple TV update

New model could have a gaming focus

We haven’t had a new Apple TV model in years. Not since the arrival of the 5th-generation Apple TV 4K model in 2017. Given the high price point compared to rivals and a lack of support for HDR variations like HLG, it’s high time Apple gave us a new Apple TV model. It is thought an update is on the way, with a focus on support for the Apple Arcade gaming subscription service.

Podcasts Plus premium subscription service

Paid podcast service

Could be called Podcasts Plus

Part of Apple One?

According to Peter Kafka of Vox Media (via Gizmodo) Apple will launch a paid service for its Apple Podcasts app during the event.

Apple has dropped hints with its iOS 14.5 beta suggesting changes are coming to the overall look of the Podcasts app. That update is likely going to be announced fully tonight and given the company’s recently liking for adding subscription services, we wouldn’t be surprised if the new podcast service arrived to join Fitness Plus, News Plus and Apple Music.

It would make sense for this to be another sweetener for the Apple One subscription service.