Apple adds new magnetic Smart Keyboard folio for iPad Pro 2018

Alongside the new iPad Pro 2018 and an accompanying Apple Pencil 2, the company also revealed a new Smart Keyboard folio to complete the trifecta.

The new version of the case/keyboard accessory offers a new, inclusive design that also protects the rear of the iPad Pro, as well as the display.

That rear casing can be partially pushed back, in order to position the keyboard at two angles, depending on how the user likes to work. It is held in place by the magnets surrounding the edge of the new iPad Pro, which are also capable of wirelessly charging the Apple Pencil 2.

The previous model, which was launched three years ago connected the iPad Pro via a new physical Smart Connector that did not require Bluetooth. That magnetic connection for pairing will replace the need for the Smart Connector, which is absent from the brand new iPad Pro. The keyboard also never needs to be charged, Apple says.

As it did with the new Apple Pencil 2, the company is also charging more money for the new keyboard solution. It will be $179.99 for the 11-inch Smart Keyboard Folio and $199.99 for the 12.9-inch model. That’s up from the $169.99 Apple charged for the original Smart Keyboard.

Here’s what Apple has to say: “The new Smart Keyboard Folio protects both the front and back of iPad Pro in a simple, thin and light design encompassing a full-size keyboard that never needs to be charged or paired. Easily adjustable for lap or desk use, the new Smart Keyboard Folio is perfect for getting thoughts down and multitasking.”

It’s available to be pre-ordered from today, alongside the iPad Pro 2018 and Apple Pencil 2, ahead of the November 7 release date.

Will you be splashing out on the iPad Pro, Apple Pencil 2 and Smart Keyboard Folio? If so, you’re unlikely to haver much change from £1,000. Does it represent a good deal? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.